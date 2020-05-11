MLB Owners Reportedly Approve Proposal for 2020 Season; Will Be Sent to Players

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball owners reportedly have approved a proposal they will present to players Tuesday, which is expected to call on the union to make concessions beyond prorating their salaries for games canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported ownership has approved of the proposal, though no details have been reported. The Athletic's Evan Drellich reported May 7 that MLB owners plan to ask players to further reduce their pay, perhaps via a revenue-sharing system.

Craig Calcaterra of NBC Sports reported there will be a "war" between the two sides if such an offer is presented. MLB and the union previously reached a financial agreement in March that called for prorated pay for the players based on the number of games played.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

