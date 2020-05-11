Michael Jordan Taught Rogelio Nunez English by Paying Him to Spell Correct Words

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Birmingham Barons Michael Jordan is brushed back by a pitch in the third inning of their game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., April 8, 1994. Jordan flied out on his first at-bat in his first official game for the AA Barons. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's former teammate with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, Rogelio Nunez, said the Chicago Bulls legend helped him learn the English language by paying him to spell words correctly. 

"He said, 'If you spell Mickey Mantle right now, I'll give you $1,000,'" Nunez told Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "And guess what? I couldn't even start it. I didn't know how to spell."

"Everybody was like, 'Come on, Nunez!'" he added. "But I didn't know how to start it. So Jordan said, 'OK, from now on, every word that you spell to me, I'll give you $100.' I said, 'It's hard for me.' He said, 'We're going to ease into it. I'll give you a letter the day before. The starting letter. And it has to be about baseball.' And that's how it worked."

                   

