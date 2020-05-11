Report: 2021 World Baseball Classic Won't Be Played amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The World Baseball Classic reportedly won't be played in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN.

The 2021 World Baseball Classic is scheduled for March 9-23 with Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Phoenix and Miami serving as host sites.

The potential cancellation of the 2021 event doesn't come as much of a surprise after the 2020 qualifier games were postponed indefinitely in March at the same time the MLB regular season was put on hiatus because of the coronavirus.

"It is not the priority right now," a source told Rojas.

That leaves the future of the event in doubt. As Rojas noted, the event was negotiated in the collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' union. That CBA expires in Dec. 2021, meaning any rescheduling of the tournament will be a part of negotiations in the next CBA.

As such, Rojas reported that organizers do not believe the event will be held before 2023.