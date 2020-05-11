Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Feasible' for NFL to Play in Empty Stadiums Amid COVID-19

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

"The virus will make the decision for us."

That is what Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institutes for Health, told Peter King when discussing the possibility of football returning for the latter's Football Morning in America column.

"I think it's feasible that negative testing players could play to an empty stadium," Fauci said. "Is it guaranteed? No way."

While the doctor said it's "inevitable" there will be additional waves of the coronavirus during the fall and winter—which is the middle of the NFL season—he also suggested the possibility remains there could even be fans filling in "a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be six feet apart."

Fauci was careful not to commit to anything since there is so much uncertainty surrounding what the country will look like amid COVID-19 concerns by the time the NFL season starts, but he pointed to a number of factors that could help the sport return by September, such as more widely available testing, a better understanding of how to deal with the coronavirus and expanded antigen testing.

He also said teams will have to accept the reality that even the star players will need to be quarantined if they test positive.

"It would be malpractice in medicine to put him on the field, absolutely," Fauci said when King asked him about a hypothetical with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes testing positive during the season.

For now, the NFL has the luxury of more time than other leagues such as the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS had when social distancing and stay-at-home orders were just beginning to be part of the national lexicon.

The NBA and NHL both suspended their current seasons with no formal plans in place to resume despite ongoing discussions, while MLB and MLS have not even started their 2020 campaigns to this point.

The NFL has made a number of offseason adjustments, the most notable of which was canceling all public events surrounding the draft in Las Vegas and holding the event virtually. It was largely a success, as audiences got a behind-the-scenes glance at coaches, prospects and front-office members working from home.

Elsewhere, travel restrictions led to fewer opportunities to meet with free agents and draft prospects, and offseason activities have been canceled across the league.

To hear Fauci say it, the idea of football returning by the fall is still a possibility even if there is plenty of uncertainty remaining.