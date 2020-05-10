Video: Watch 'SNL' Spoof Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' Documentary

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Chicago's Bulls' Scottie Pippen, left, coach Phil Jackson, and Michael Jordan, share a three-way victory handshake during the NBA Championship celebration at Chicago's Grant Park Tuesday, June 18, 1996. Thousands of fans gathered for a personal pledge of allegiance to their hometown heroes who clinched the Chicago team's fourth NBA Championship title with Sunday's win over the Seattle SuperSonics. (AP Photo/Beth Keiser)
BETH KEISER/Associated Press

Everybody is talking about The Last Dance documentary.

Even Saturday Night Live.

The famous skit-based comedy show spoofed the ESPN documentary with Bowen Yang playing Kim Jong Un—who was described as a Chicago Bulls superfan—Chloe Fineman playing Andrea Kremer, Mikey Day playing Steve Kerr and Chris Redd playing David Aldridge.

They discuss some of the notable topics on the show such as Dennis Rodman's trip to Las Vegas during the 1997-98 season and general manager Jerry Krause as the natural foil.

Yang even made some tongue-in-cheek parallels between the character he was playing and Krause.

Rodman has described Kim Jong Un as his friend in the past, bringing the SNL skit full circle.

