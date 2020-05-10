Video: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, More NFL Rookies Handle Zoom Challenge

Video: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, More NFL Rookies Handle Zoom ChallengeMay 10, 2020
Members of the 2020 NFL draft class were unable to meet in person for the annual event, but that didn't stop them from producing some first-rate social media content.
The NFL shared a video in which a number of first-year stars, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young, Justin Herbert and CeeDee Lamb, pass along their draft hats through their Zoom chat boxes:
Players were reduced to participating the draft remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effects of the pandemic are spilling over into their preparations ahead of the 2020 season as well.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted the seven-week rookie football development program will begin Monday. Incoming players will receive up to one more hour of instruction on top of the two hours for teams' virtual mandatory minicamps.
