Video: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, More NFL Rookies Handle Zoom Challenge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow speaks via teleconference after being selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Members of the 2020 NFL draft class were unable to meet in person for the annual event, but that didn't stop them from producing some first-rate social media content.

The NFL shared a video in which a number of first-year stars, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young, Justin Herbert and CeeDee Lamb, pass along their draft hats through their Zoom chat boxes:

Players were reduced to participating the draft remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of the pandemic are spilling over into their preparations ahead of the 2020 season as well.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted the seven-week rookie football development program will begin Monday. Incoming players will receive up to one more hour of instruction on top of the two hours for teams' virtual mandatory minicamps.

