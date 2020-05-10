Video: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, More NFL Rookies Handle Zoom Challenge

Getty Images/Getty Images

Members of the 2020 NFL draft class were unable to meet in person for the annual event, but that didn't stop them from producing some first-rate social media content.

The NFL shared a video in which a number of first-year stars, including Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young, Justin Herbert and CeeDee Lamb, pass along their draft hats through their Zoom chat boxes:

Players were reduced to participating the draft remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of the pandemic are spilling over into their preparations ahead of the 2020 season as well.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted the seven-week rookie football development program will begin Monday. Incoming players will receive up to one more hour of instruction on top of the two hours for teams' virtual mandatory minicamps.