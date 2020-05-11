NBA Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Top Prospects in Expert Mocks

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Perhaps it's only fitting that in a reality so uncertain, the 2020 NBA draft is loaded with questions in the first round.

Even beyond the annual possibility of big movers in the lottery, which player is the top prospect? How many teams are looking to trade? Will there even be an accepted list of top-five players?

Several recent mock drafts—quite understandably, given the delay of the lottery, the combine and likely the draft itself—are perfect examples. Yet that collective uncertainty is only adding to the intrigue around a unique predraft season.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and both Kyle Boone and Gary Parrish of CBS Sports each have a mock with the Golden State Warriors at No. 1 overall. Wasserman tabbed Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, while Boone and Parrish picked LaMelo Ball.

Granted, it's not definite Golden State will hold the first selection. Based on the current NBA standings, both the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves also have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 choice.

You can never be sure what the lottery will bring, after all.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ran a draft simulation on Tankathon and wound up with the Detroit Pistons atop the order. He then listed Edwards as the prize for the rebuilding Pistons.

"His name is the one I hear most as being the No. 1 guy, and he's pretty much a consensus top-three guy," Vecenie said of Edwards. "I still believe he has the highest upside because of his powerful athleticism and shot creation ability."

Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists during his lone season at Georgia.

Considering the overall uncertainty, who's at the top is perhaps more informative than which specific teams are projected to pick a certain player.

All four mocks included Edwards and Ball in the top three. Wasserman and Vecenie also placed Memphis center James Wiseman as the second overall pick, but he dipped to No. 4 in Parrish's draft and dropped all the way to No. 12 in Boone's edition.

Wiseman embodies the draft's overall perception. Although his physical profile is ideal for a center (7'1", 240 pounds, 7'6" wingspan), there are enough concerns about his NBA potential to create a dramatic range of projections.

"He's still more raw than polished, but he has delivered exciting glimpses of open-floor ball-handling, post moves and shooting touch," Wasserman wrote. "Doubters, on the other hand, question the legitimacy of his skill level and defensive impact."

Parrish and Boone also identified Dayton's Obi Toppin and French guard Killian Hayes, respectively, as top-three possibilities.

Toppin put together a breakout year in 2019-20, winning National Player of the Year honors. The hyper-efficient forward scored 20.0 points per game while shooting 63.3 percent overall and hitting 39.0 percent of his three-point attempts.

Hayes, meanwhile, averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 assists in 33 games for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany.

"His ability to make plays as a passer off of his live dribble is special," Vecenie said. "He has a real shot to turn into a starting point guard in the NBA at some point."

The other international prospect of note is Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija. The four selected mocks have him listed at every spot between fifth and eighth. He averaged 12.3 points and 2.4 assists in the Israeli BSL this season.

Auburn forward Isaac Okoro, USC center Onyeka Okongwu, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton and North Carolina guard Cole Anthony are also unanimous top-10 selections. They all have at least a five-spot range within the projections, though.

The eventual predraft process should provide some clarity, but the outlook for the 2020 class remains chaotic for now.

