WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from PPV Card

Credit: WWE

The 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event will be remembered for the completely off-the-wall nature of the night's namesake match, which featured some unforgettable spots and entertaining cameos en route to the crowning of a new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank.

Prior to that spectacle, though, WWE presented a card featuring some of the most talented performers on the roster in high-stakes championship bouts.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre tore the house down with one of the best WWE matches of the entire year, New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in an action-packed Fatal 4-Way, and Jeff Hardy picked up a hard-fought win over Cesaro in a match that challenged for best-of-the-night status.

Just what happened on a night where bells and whistles were emphasized but solid wrestling surprised?

Find out with star ratings for each match from Sunday's broadcast.