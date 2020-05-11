WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from PPV Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from PPV CardMay 11, 2020
The 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event will be remembered for the completely off-the-wall nature of the night's namesake match, which featured some unforgettable spots and entertaining cameos en route to the crowning of a new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank.
Prior to that spectacle, though, WWE presented a card featuring some of the most talented performers on the roster in high-stakes championship bouts.
Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre tore the house down with one of the best WWE matches of the entire year, New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in an action-packed Fatal 4-Way, and Jeff Hardy picked up a hard-fought win over Cesaro in a match that challenged for best-of-the-night status.
Just what happened on a night where bells and whistles were emphasized but solid wrestling surprised?
Find out with star ratings for each match from Sunday's broadcast.
Kickoff Show: Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro
Jeff Hardy started quickly in his match with Cesaro Sunday, channeling all of his energy into a burst right out of the proverbial gate. The Swiss Cyborg, though, slowed the pace and seized control by grounding The Charismatic Enigma.
Cesaro delivered a wicked Irish Whip into the ring apron as he showed a more ruthless and aggressive side, undoubtedly looking to improve on his recent win-loss record. He put Hardy on the defensive, which made up the meat of the match.
The tenacity showed by Cesaro as he laid into his opponent with hard rights, lefts and forearms reflected a sense of desperation to pick up a win and dampen Hardy's parade. When the babyface fought back, The Swiss Cyborg answered with a nasty lariat, cutting off the comeback attempt. Then, almost from out of nowhere, Hardy pulled off a Swanton Bomb to pick up the win.
After the match, Michael Cole equated Hardy's performance to the victor's assertion that he is a survivor, and in that context, the layout made sense. Cesaro was clearly the better wrestler, as he is in most of his matches, but he left an opening that Hardy exploited and capitalized on.
Given the similar, extremely physical style Sheamus utilizes, Cesaro was the perfect opponent for Hardy here and reintroduced him to the high-level in-ring game he can expect from The Celtic Warrior sooner than later. A quality match to kick things off and one that set the stage rather than upstaged the main broadcast.
Rating: ***
Fatal 4-Way Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
The pacing of the night's opening match pitting SmackDown tag team champions The New Day against The Forgotten Sons, The Miz and John Morrison, and Lucha House Party, was fairly consistent throughout, with the number of Superstars involved preventing any slow spots.
Even when The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler grounded Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik midway through, the heat portion was so short-lived that fans did not have the opportunity to get bored.
Much like they did at Elimination Chamber, Metalik and Lince Dorado brought the work rate, really shining throughout the match. Miz and John Morrison tried to steal the win at one point, capitalizing on Cutler and Blake's double-team maneuver on Big E, but to no avail.
Despite their contributions to the overall quality of the match, LHP ate the pinfall as Big E downed Metalik to retain the titles for himself and Kofi Kingston.
Any effective opening match brings a certain level of energy to a show and gives fans a taste of what they can expect from the remainder. While this felt like a match we have seen many times before, those involved worked hard, delivered some quality spots and put together a quality Fatal 4-Way Match that played to the strengths of everyone.
Rating: ***½
R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley
In a match with absolutely no build behind it, that no one asked for, R-Truth battled MVP in singles competition. Truth asking the WWE Universe to make some noise before the match was a fun touch and totally in-line with his character.
Before the match could get started, Bobby Lashley interrupted the proceedings and dismissed MVP. Truth comically tried to avoid a beating, but a focused and determined Lashley pummeled him.
There was a brief flash of fight from the former 24/7 champion, but Lashley ultimately obliterated him with a spear to pick up the win in what was a glorified squash match. There was nothing to this one other than re-establishing Lashley as a monster, and in that regard, it worked. Still, it isn’t enough to up the rating by any means.
Rating: ½*
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Tamina vs. Bayley
A mocking Bayley incurred the wrath of her challenger early as Tamina showed off her strength advantage. Both competitors were vocal, as was Sasha Banks at ringside, seemingly making up for the lack of sound elsewhere in the building.
Sick of being on the receiving end of her opponent's early onslaught, the champion targeted Tamina's knee, looking to take away the base of the opposition. Cole expertly reminded fans of Tamina's injuries to her lower extremities, putting over the cerebral nature of Bayley's targeted attack.
Late interference from Banks provided enough distraction that Bayley was able to counter a Samoan Drop into a rollup for the win.
The problem with this, and so many of Bayley's title defenses, is the fact that we all know where this story is heading. We know the Banks turn is going to come and the matches between the friends will be outstanding. Everything before that feels like a placeholder, no matter how hard those involved work.
No one bought Tamina as a legitimate threat to win the title, and as a result, all of the window dressing in the world did not make up for the predictability of the bout. A lack of real structure and a finish that came from out of nowhere didn't help.
The leg work made sense, at least, and Bayley worked double-time to put over her opponent's offense, so it still manages a relatively average rating.
Rating: **½
Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
The Universal Championship Match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt was less about in-ring content and, as has been the case with Wyatt since his transformation into this new persona, was more story-heavy.
Wyatt controlled some of the match midway through after dodging Strowman's running shoulder block, but it was primarily a one-sided beating dished by Strowman. Then, The Monster Among Men outsmarted the master. He played mind games with and outdueled Wyatt by making the megalomaniacal manipulator think he had converted him back to The Black Sheep.
He suckered Wyatt in and put him down with the running powerslam for the win.
Following the three-count, a video bumper insinuated The Fiend will be returning to handle the Strowman situation, further evidence that this match was more about advancing the story than anything.
Strictly in-ring speaking, it was fairly one-dimensional. Add in the storytelling and the rating is modest but higher than it would have been without it.
Rating: **
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
Everything about Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship was excellent.
Rollins systematically picking the champion apart by targeting his knee, then his shoulder, then driving the air out of him by dropping him on the top turnbuckle was all excellent and put the until-now dominant champion at a clear disadvantage.
McIntyre would fire off some tight, impactful offense, only to have Rollins cut him off. The late superkick/stomp combo looked to finish the champion, but McIntyre kicked out, much to the chagrin of the challenger.
Clearly rattled, The Monday Night Messiah left himself open for a Claymore Kick, and McIntyre gladly capitalized. It was an explosive finish to a fan-freaking-tastic match between two of the most consistent in-ring performers in the entire company.
The psychology and the storytelling, and the test presented by former champion Rollins, all helped make this one of the best matches of the entire WWE year to date.
Rating: ****
Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
There was a ton to like, creatively, about this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches.
The cameos by Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard's Brother Love, a random Doink the Clown and the delightfully oblivious John Laurinaitis were all tons of fun. AJ Styles' terrified reactions to a poster of The Undertaker and a room housing a coffin were spot-on and something we should have seen Monday night on Raw. Everything Asuka did was perfect.
There were also a few moments that were stupid, silly and really took away from the sense of urgency every competitor involved should have had. The food fight, in particular, sticks out like a sore thumb. Dana Brooke grabbing the wrong briefcase and acting like she had won the match, despite not being anywhere near the roof made her look dense and did her no favors.
Then there was King Corbin's apparent murder of Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio, which was completely glossed over and not at all mentioned by Michael Cole when he trumpeted Otis' victory. That spot was in-line with the over-the-top nature of the match, but the lack of follow-up hurt its effect.
Still, the fresh approach in a time of sameness was appreciated, no matter the absurdity of it all, and the result was a fun and unique way to pass time on a Sunday night. The overall success of the match will ultimately be decided based on the cash-ins of both Asuka and Otis, but given the circumstances, this year's match has to be considered a success.
Rating it as a traditional wrestling match is impossible as there was not a single thing about it reminiscent of one. Instead, it will be rated on entertainment value.
Match Rating: N/A
Entertainment Rating: ****