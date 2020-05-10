Bengals 'Visited With' Joe Mixon About Possible Contract Extension, Says Tobin

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it sounds as though the team could engage him in talks regarding a long-term extension. 

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin told Lance McAlister of 700 WLW (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) the team would discuss Mixon's contract:

"Joe's obviously a guy that’s shown a lot of ability. He's in a year that he can be extended, and he is a guy that we visited with. We'll go through those discussions and see if there is a fit or a match for a long-term contract with him, obviously a guy we value quite a bit. The great thing about Joe is he goes about it the right way... He's the type of guy you want to lock up to a long-term deal. We'll see if we can find the commonality to get that done over time here."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Tom Brady, Philip Rivers Will Reach NFL Milestone This Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady, Philip Rivers Will Reach NFL Milestone This Season

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Zac Taylor Says Bengals Set with Joe Burrow, Backups After Andy Dalton's Release

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Zac Taylor Says Bengals Set with Joe Burrow, Backups After Andy Dalton's Release

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Brett Favre's Advice to Rodgers:

    Brett Favre says 'Aaron’s job is not to mentor Jordan Love,' QB has 'no reason' to fear losing his starting job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brett Favre's Advice to Rodgers:

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NFL's 10 Worst Plays in the Last Decade

    Some terribly planned, others terribly executed. But the worst of them were both 😬

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Ranking NFL's 10 Worst Plays in the Last Decade

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report