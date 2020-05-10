Bengals 'Visited With' Joe Mixon About Possible Contract Extension, Says Tobin

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it sounds as though the team could engage him in talks regarding a long-term extension.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin told Lance McAlister of 700 WLW (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk) the team would discuss Mixon's contract:

"Joe's obviously a guy that’s shown a lot of ability. He's in a year that he can be extended, and he is a guy that we visited with. We'll go through those discussions and see if there is a fit or a match for a long-term contract with him, obviously a guy we value quite a bit. The great thing about Joe is he goes about it the right way... He's the type of guy you want to lock up to a long-term deal. We'll see if we can find the commonality to get that done over time here."

