Tom Brady, Philip Rivers to Join Montana, Manning, Unitas, Favre's NFL Milestone

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Philip Rivers will join unique and historical company in the 2020 season. 

According to NFL Research (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com), the pair will be the "fifth and sixth quarterbacks in NFL history to start for new teams after having previously won 100-plus starts for another franchise."

They'll join Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning in that exclusive club. 

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Brett Favre's Advice to Rodgers:

    Brett Favre says 'Aaron’s job is not to mentor Jordan Love,' QB has 'no reason' to fear losing his starting job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brett Favre's Advice to Rodgers:

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking NFL's 10 Worst Plays in the Last Decade

    Some terribly planned, others terribly executed. But the worst of them were both 😬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking NFL's 10 Worst Plays in the Last Decade

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Super Bowl Odds 👀

    Chiefs (+400), Ravens (+700), 49ers (+800) are early favorites to win the chip in 2021 (Caesars)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Super Bowl Odds 👀

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    WR-CB Battles We Can't Wait to See 🍿

    These five one-on-one matchups are going to be fun

    NFL logo
    NFL

    WR-CB Battles We Can't Wait to See 🍿

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report