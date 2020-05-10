Tom Brady, Philip Rivers to Join Montana, Manning, Unitas, Favre's NFL Milestone

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Philip Rivers will join unique and historical company in the 2020 season.

According to NFL Research (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com), the pair will be the "fifth and sixth quarterbacks in NFL history to start for new teams after having previously won 100-plus starts for another franchise."

They'll join Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning in that exclusive club.

