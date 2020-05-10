Dana White: Tony Ferguson 'Looked Slow,' Theorizes Weight-Cutting Affected Fight

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 10, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 08: UFC president Dana White interacts with media members during the UFC 249 official weigh-in on May 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Mike Roach/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson with a fifth-round technical knockout to capture the interim UFC lightweight title during UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night.

UFC President Dana White credited Gaethje for earning the belt but questioned whether Ferguson was properly prepared for the fight.

"I don't want to take anything away from Gaethje, because he fought an incredible fight," White told reporters afterward. "But I thought Tony looked off tonight. I thought he looked slow, and I would have to imagine that cutting weight twice in a month will affect you. So I don't know if that's it or what."

White added: "I actually thought the fight should have been stopped sooner. Tony took a lot of damage tonight. Not only did he take a lot of damage, it was from a guy who hits like a f--king truck, a guy who punches very hard and usually knocks people unconscious when he hits them with those shots."

UFC 249 was held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena without fans in attendance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

