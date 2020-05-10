Bray Wyatt Posts Hilarious Home Workout Video Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

JP Yim/Getty Images

Do you want to remain a sexual tyrannosaurus during quarantine? Of course you do. Who doesn't find tyrannosauruses the sexiest of the dinosaurs or enjoy references to Predator?



Good thing for all of us that Bray Wyatt is here to help.

Wyatt offered up his bodybuilding tips during Sunday's episode of The Bump, helping us all stay #swole for summer (starting at about the 28-minute mark).

As a word of caution, do not watch that video too many times. I did three times for this article and suddenly turned into 1998 Scott Steiner. It is better to keep your gains to a more progressive build so that you do not worry your family members.

If that's the way Bray gets ready for every match, though, it's no wonder he's capable of taking 10 stomps from Seth Rollins without blinking an eye.

Whoever is handling Braun Strowman ahead of Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view would be wise to keep him as far away from television as possible, lest he see Wyatt's workout and forfeit the Universal Championship in fear.