Trevor Bauer to Give Away Signed Cleats After ESPN Leaks His Phone Number on TV

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If you stayed up late or woke up extremely early to watch ESPN's Korean baseball broadcast Sunday, you were treated with a surprise: access to Trevor Bauer's personal phone number.

ESPN's graphics team forgot to edit out Bauer's number from his FaceTime session with Jon Sciambi and Jessica Mendoza, likely leading to a deluge of calls and texts to the Cincinnati Reds pitcher. Bauer took the "massive screw-up" in good spirits, however, offering to give away a pair of cleats and an autographed baseball to fans who called him:



The number ESPN broadcast to fans is no longer available, so it's likely Bauer cut the 48-hour window a little short.

"Hello, everyone, this is Trevor Bauer. Now that ESPN has leaked my number, I wanted to personally thank you for calling my phone. I appreciate all your support," Bauer said in a voicemail that was set up afterward.

Bauer has not tweeted since his initial post, so no winners to the gaffe giveaway have been announced.

Word to the wise for all athletes appearing on TV via FaceTime: Learn from Bauer...use a burner phone.