Cam Newton Reportedly 'Willing to Be Patient' to Show NFL Teams He's Healthy

As the wait for Cam Newton to sign with a team continues, the 2015 NFL MVP is reportedly in no rush to make a decision.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter, Newton is "willing to be patient" so he can prove to teams he's fully healthy before signing a contract:

"There's really been minimal buzz league-wide about where he ends up. He's got the foot injury and I'm told, 'Look, he's willing to be patient and just wait a little bit.' He is healthy, but he wants to show teams that he's healthy. He might need to meet with them at some point later in the summer to show that. And one league exec pointed this out, that Cam Newton's a starter in this league, former MVP. It's not like when you sign Andy Dalton or Joe Flacco you know you're getting a backup at this point. So it could be all or nothing with Cam, and that's a problem because there's just no starter jobs available right now. And New England seems happy with Jarrett Stidham, so Newton continues to wait."

