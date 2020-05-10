Lakers' LeBron James Thinks Jerry West Would Average 24-27 PPG, 8 AST Today

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Many modern fans think basketball players from the 1960s and '70s couldn't hack it in today's game. LeBron James isn't one of them.

James tweeted he thinks Jerry West would have averaged 24-27 points and eight assists per game if he were playing in 2020:

The Logo finished his career with averages of 27.0 points and 6.7 assists per game, so LeBron thinks West's numbers would essentially mirror what he put up in the '60s and '70s. Known for his ability to hit shots from long range when those were more of a rarity, West probably would benefit from the advent of the three-pointer more than almost any other player from that era.

Of course, few of the players from that era would thrive in modern basketball if we simply transported their '60s or '70s selves to 2020; advancements in technology, diet, etc., would instantly make them relics.

But if the likes of West were given all the modern advantages current players have in this scenario? It's anybody's guess as to whether he'd still find a way to retire with 14 All-Star appearances and a Finals MVP on his mantle.