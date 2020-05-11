2020 Offseason Report Cards for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Though the 2020 NFL offseason hasn't officially reached its conclusion, most major moves have already been made. The draft is a thing of the past, and the flood of free agency and trade activity has slowed to a trickle.

By now, each of the 32 teams has essentially laid its foundation for the coming season.

But how has each fared?

Every team will be graded on its major offseason moves and how well they address needs, provide value and fit within a franchise's perceived plan for 2020—whether rebuilding, contending or possibly tanking for the future. Both short- and long-term implications will be considered where applicable.

Let's dig in.