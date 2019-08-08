Trent Williams Reportedly Won't Play for Redskins: 'He's Not Coming Back'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Fransisco 49ers in Landover, Md. Thompson hopes he can play after missing the past six games with a fracture on each side of his rib cage. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Trent Williams reportedly will not return to the Washington Redskins this season under any circumstances. 

According to JP Finlay of Fox Sports Washington, a source that spoke to Williams said: "He's not coming back. Period."

Williams did not attend offseason workouts or mandatory minicamp, and he is currently holding out of training camp. The 31-year-old veteran has two years and nearly $24 million remaining on his contract, per Spotrac.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

