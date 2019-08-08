Trent Williams Reportedly Won't Play for Redskins: 'He's Not Coming Back'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Trent Williams reportedly will not return to the Washington Redskins this season under any circumstances.

According to JP Finlay of Fox Sports Washington, a source that spoke to Williams said: "He's not coming back. Period."

Williams did not attend offseason workouts or mandatory minicamp, and he is currently holding out of training camp. The 31-year-old veteran has two years and nearly $24 million remaining on his contract, per Spotrac.

