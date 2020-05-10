NBA Draft 2020: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft and More

NBA Draft 2020: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft and MoreMay 10, 2020
Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman have been gaining traction among experts to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was the clear-cut top choice, the case could be made for a handful of prospects to be taken first.
LaMelo Ball and a few others have been mentioned in the top pick conversation, but Edwards or Wiseman would be better fits for the Golden State Warriors.
If another team earns the top selection, the decision-making process could be the same given how much both prospects are valued.
2020 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)
4. Atlanta Hawks: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn
8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu. PF/C, USC
9. Washington Wizards: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
10. Phoenix Suns: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers
12. Sacramento Kings: Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
14. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
15. Orlando Magic: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Patrick Williams, SF/PF. Florida State
17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B
19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Josh Green, SG, Arizona
20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL
23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
24. Utah Jazz: Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Tre Jones, PG, Duke
26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
28. Toronto Raptors: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul
29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Leandro Bolmaro, SF, Barcelona B
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and Stadium's Jeff Goodman both have Edwards and Wiseman going first and second in their most-recent mock drafts.
Wasserman noted Golden State could help Edwards' development as a shooter since he would not be the primary shot-taker.
"Edwards' numbers would be bigger with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks or Detroit Pistons, but landing in Golden State, where his shot selection would naturally tighten, may be better for his development. Having Draymond Green and Stephen Curry to keep Edwards' wavering focus in check would just be another plus when assessing his fit," Wasserman wrote.
Edwards would have a chance to polish his shooting abilities alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson while playing for a team that could make a push back toward the postseason during the 2020-21 season.
It is a rare scenario for a team that might own the No. 1 overall pick, and it may be the best option for Edwards' development.
If he lands with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves or another struggling franchise, there could be more pressure on him to succeed as one of the team's top scorers.
But the upside to landing in one of those spots is a starting position and the fulfillment of a clear need, whether it be to next to D'Angelo Russell or Cleveland's young guards.
It is possible for Edwards to drop to No. 2 if the Warriors want to land a big man to complement all of their shooting talent.
Goodman noted Wiseman's at-the-rim abilities could help Golden State right away if he lands at No. 1.
"He’s still a work in progress on the offensive end, but he’d fit in perfectly with the Warriors as a shot-alterer who can run the court with ease and finish in transition and with lobs. The knock is that he’s a little soft, but he’s exactly what Golden State could use up front," Goodman wrote.
If he lands with Golden State, Wiseman would be aligned with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney down low.
Wiseman would shore up the Warriors' frontcourt defense, and if he continues to work on his offensive presence, he could be a strong inside complement to Golden State's shooters.
Even though he is viewed as one of the top prospects, Wiseman could fall a few positions if he does not land with the Warriors.
Cleveland and Minnesota, as well as a few other teams, could pass on the Memphis center if they draft on positional need.
The variation in Edwards' draft position should be smaller since he would fit in with most of the teams projected to have top-five picks.
There is also a chance Ball sneaks into the top two and forces either Edwards or Wiseman to drop.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie listed Ball as the No. 1 prospect on his latest big board, and his distribution skills could be intriguing to Golden State or Minnesota.
In either situation, he could let the experienced scorers on each roster create more shooting space while he controls the ball.
Regardless of what the final draft order is, there is a good chance Edwards, Wiseman and Ball are the top three picks because of what they can add immediately and the upside they possess.
