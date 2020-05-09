Report: Larry Warford Drawing Interest from Bears, Texans After Saints Release

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

One day after getting released by the New Orleans Saints, offensive guard Larry Warford has teams lining up for his services.

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans are both exploring deals for the 28-year-old, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.