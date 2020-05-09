Report: Larry Warford Drawing Interest from Bears, Texans After Saints Release

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 9, 2020

New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford (67) warms up during an NFL football practice in Metairie, La., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

One day after getting released by the New Orleans Saints, offensive guard Larry Warford has teams lining up for his services. 

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans are both exploring deals for the 28-year-old, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs and John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    WR-CB Battles We Can't Wait to See 🍿

    These five 1-on-1 matchups are going to be fun

    NFL logo
    NFL

    WR-CB Battles We Can't Wait to See 🍿

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN Shaking Up MNF Crew

    Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return to broadcast booth, replacements will be internal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN Shaking Up MNF Crew

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Remaining Roster Need

    The position every team still needs to upgrade after the draft and free agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Remaining Roster Need

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Watson: CHI Never Talked to Me

    Texans QB refutes claim Chicago was scouting him ahead of 2017 draft: 'The Bears NEVER ONCE talked to me...'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watson: CHI Never Talked to Me

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report