Super Bowl 2020 Odds: Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers Early Favorites to Win NFL Title

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are favored to repeat in 2020, according to odds released by Caesars Palace on Saturday.

The Chiefs are +400 favorites, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at +700 and the San Francisco 49ers at +800. All other teams are at least +1200 or greater:

Kansas City beat San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV last season, while the Ravens had the best record in the NFL at 14-2, only to fall to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

KC's status as the favorite is no surprise since it is returning 20 of its 22 offensive and defensive starters. It also boasts the NFL's best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP award in 2018 and won Super Bowl MVP honors last season.

If any team is going to knock the Chiefs off in the AFC, the Ravens stand out as the top candidate. Baltimore did disappoint in last season's playoffs, but quarterback Lamar Jackson was the regular-season MVP after throwing an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards, which is a single-season NFL record for a quarterback.

The Niners should be a threat again in the NFC primarily because of their talented defense. In order to take the next step and win a championship, however, head coach Kyle Shanahan may need more out of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Another team that stands out in the odds is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are the fourth choice at +1200. Tampa went just 7-9 last season and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2007.

Expectations are through the roof for the Bucs in 2020, though, after they signed quarterback Tom Brady in free agency. Brady won six Super Bowls as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots and is arguably the greatest signal-caller in NFL history.

The Bucs also acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the Pats, as he came out of retirement to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay.

Tampa is slightly above NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints who are at +1300. New Orleans has consistently been among the best teams in the NFC over the past few seasons with veteran quarterback Drew Brees at the helm, but it hasn't reached the Super Bowl since the 2009 season.

An intriguing race is shaping up in the AFC East between the Buffalo Bills and Patriots, who are tied for the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +2500. The Pats have won the AFC East in each of the past 11 seasons, and the Bills haven't won a division crown since 1995.

The balance of power may be shifting, though, with Brady now in Tampa. That means the Patriots may have to rely on 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Bills have a dominant defense and a promising young quarterback in Josh Allen, who has a new weapon in No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars all have odds of 100-1 or worse to win the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville is by far the biggest underdog at +25000 after losing defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback AJ Bouye this offseason in addition to trading All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey during the 2019 season.