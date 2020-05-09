Golden Knights' Inaugural Team to Be Honored with Las Vegas Street Names

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Real estate company Taylor Morrison is creating a 30-street community in Nevada named Palmer Ranch that will pay tribute to the 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the NHL Stanley Cup Final during their inaugural season, by basing street names on players, coaches and executives.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic reported Friday the community, which will be located in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley, is in the "early stages" of development based on construction and planning documents filed by the company.

Taylor Morrison division president James Gomez confirmed the plan to The Athletic:

"We wanted to capitalize on all the excitement that the Golden Knights bring to the city, and especially in northern Las Vegas. The community has been such an integral part of our growth and so supportive of our opening. The idea to name the streets after players' names has created quite a buzz and we've already had a lot of interest from different prospects on what street they will buy on, based on their favorite players."

Golden Knights Way will serve as the community's main street and the development, which is set for a soft opening in June, is ultimately going to feature 405 homes, per Granger. The baseline construction is currently taking place, and the homes could be built starting in late June.

"It's our first Taylor Morrison product in Las Vegas, and we couldn't think of a more fitting way to honor the city," Gomez said.

Here's a look at some of the street names under development, per The Athletic:

George McPhee Road

Gerard Gallant Street

Marc-Andre Fleury Road

William Karlsson Street

Marchessault Road

The houses are expected to have listing prices in the "high $200,000s."