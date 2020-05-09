Golden Knights' Inaugural Team to Be Honored with Las Vegas Street Names

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 26: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights takes a break during a stop in play in the third period of a game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on February 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 3-0. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Real estate company Taylor Morrison is creating a 30-street community in Nevada named Palmer Ranch that will pay tribute to the 2017-18 Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the NHL Stanley Cup Final during their inaugural season, by basing street names on players, coaches and executives.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic reported Friday the community, which will be located in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley, is in the "early stages" of development based on construction and planning documents filed by the company.

Taylor Morrison division president James Gomez confirmed the plan to The Athletic:

"We wanted to capitalize on all the excitement that the Golden Knights bring to the city, and especially in northern Las Vegas. The community has been such an integral part of our growth and so supportive of our opening. The idea to name the streets after players' names has created quite a buzz and we've already had a lot of interest from different prospects on what street they will buy on, based on their favorite players."

Golden Knights Way will serve as the community's main street and the development, which is set for a soft opening in June, is ultimately going to feature 405 homes, per Granger. The baseline construction is currently taking place, and the homes could be built starting in late June.

"It's our first Taylor Morrison product in Las Vegas, and we couldn't think of a more fitting way to honor the city," Gomez said.

Video Play Button

Here's a look at some of the street names under development, per The Athletic:

  • George McPhee Road
  • Gerard Gallant Street
  • Marc-Andre Fleury Road
  • William Karlsson Street
  • Marchessault Road

The houses are expected to have listing prices in the "high $200,000s."

Related

    Vegas Streets to Honor VGK 🛣

    All 30 streets in new community to be named after players and moments from Golden Knights inaugural year

    Vegas Golden Knights logo
    Vegas Golden Knights

    Vegas Streets to Honor VGK 🛣

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Vegas Golden Knights: An open letter to Robin Lehner

    Vegas Golden Knights logo
    Vegas Golden Knights

    Vegas Golden Knights: An open letter to Robin Lehner

    Puck Prose
    via Puck Prose

    Lindsey Vonn Cuts P.K. Subban's Hair ✂️

    Then he does her makeup 💄🎥

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Lindsey Vonn Cuts P.K. Subban's Hair ✂️

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    P.K. Subban Talks NHL Return in B/R Exclusive

    NHL logo
    NHL

    P.K. Subban Talks NHL Return in B/R Exclusive

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report