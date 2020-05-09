Joe Burrow's 2020 NFL Draft T-Shirt Reportedly to Be Sold by Nike

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 9, 2020

CORRECTS LOCATION TO THE PLAINS, OHIO, INSTEAD OF ATHENS, OHIO - In this still image from video provided by the NFL, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow appears in The Plains, Ohio, during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The T-shirt Joe Burrow wore during the 2020 NFL draft to honor his hometown will be made available for purchase.

Per TMZ Sports, Nike will begin selling the 740 area code shirt that Burrow displayed when the Cincinnati Bengals made him the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Demand for the shirt convinced Nike to change course in the two weeks since the draft, as the company previously told TMZ it was "not going to retail."

Before becoming the king of Baton Rouge by winning a Heisman Trophy and national championship at LSU in 2019, Burrow spent most of his adolescent years living in Athens, Ohio, home of the 740 area code.

Burrow is returning to his home state of Ohio to begin his NFL career as the face of the Bengals franchise.

The shirts will be released for sale May 22.

Video Play Button

Related

    Lil Man Goes 3-0 in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group-Play

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lil Man Goes 3-0 in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group-Play

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals Should Consider Signing Larry Warford

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Bengals Should Consider Signing Larry Warford

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Watson: CHI Never Talked to Me

    Texans QB refutes claim Chicago was scouting him ahead of 2017 draft: 'The Bears NEVER ONCE talked to me...'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watson: CHI Never Talked to Me

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Burrow Waiting to Sign

    Bengals newest QB 'waiting to see' what happens with COVID-19 before signing contract with team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Burrow Waiting to Sign

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report