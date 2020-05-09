Joe Burrow's 2020 NFL Draft T-Shirt Reportedly to Be Sold by Nike

Uncredited/Associated Press

The T-shirt Joe Burrow wore during the 2020 NFL draft to honor his hometown will be made available for purchase.

Per TMZ Sports, Nike will begin selling the 740 area code shirt that Burrow displayed when the Cincinnati Bengals made him the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Demand for the shirt convinced Nike to change course in the two weeks since the draft, as the company previously told TMZ it was "not going to retail."

Before becoming the king of Baton Rouge by winning a Heisman Trophy and national championship at LSU in 2019, Burrow spent most of his adolescent years living in Athens, Ohio, home of the 740 area code.

Burrow is returning to his home state of Ohio to begin his NFL career as the face of the Bengals franchise.

The shirts will be released for sale May 22.