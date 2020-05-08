Video: Ravens' Justin Tucker Covers Tiger King's 'I Saw a Tiger' Song

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 9, 2020

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

As fans of the Netflix docuseries continue to list out potential actors for the story's inevitable movie, don't count out the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker for the role of Joe Exotic. 

In addition to his day job as a four-time All-Pro kicker, Tucker is a classically trained opera singer who has performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the New York Opera. 

Those gigs have nothing on his latest musical number, however, as Tucker's cover of Joe Exotic's "I Saw a Tiger" is as moving as any aria: 

The acoustic version performed by Tucker may be better than the original. 

In any case, it's clear the Ravens will need to play this after every made field goal this season, especially when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Lil Man Goes 3-0 in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group-Play

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lil Man Goes 3-0 in Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group-Play

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Watson: CHI Never Talked to Me

    Texans QB refutes claim Chicago was scouting him ahead of 2017 draft: 'The Bears NEVER ONCE talked to me...'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watson: CHI Never Talked to Me

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Burrow Waiting to Sign

    Bengals newest QB 'waiting to see' what happens with COVID-19 before signing contract with team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Burrow Waiting to Sign

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley: Rams Haven’t Paid Yet

    Todd Gurley is still waiting on money from LA: ‘All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley: Rams Haven’t Paid Yet

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report