Video: Ravens' Justin Tucker Covers Tiger King's 'I Saw a Tiger' Song

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As fans of the Netflix docuseries continue to list out potential actors for the story's inevitable movie, don't count out the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker for the role of Joe Exotic.

In addition to his day job as a four-time All-Pro kicker, Tucker is a classically trained opera singer who has performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the New York Opera.

Those gigs have nothing on his latest musical number, however, as Tucker's cover of Joe Exotic's "I Saw a Tiger" is as moving as any aria:

The acoustic version performed by Tucker may be better than the original.

In any case, it's clear the Ravens will need to play this after every made field goal this season, especially when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.