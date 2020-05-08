Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group-Play Results: Lil Man Goes 3-0, Schemin Eliminated

It took three days for the Madden NFL 20 Bowl to find a player who could go undefeated in pool play, and Lil Man was more than willing to take on the role. 

The winner of Group C on Friday ran roughshod over his opponents, leading the way in point differential at plus-38. 

After entering the tournament as the 11th seed, Lil Man has now secured a berth in the quarterfinals and moves three wins away from taking home the championship belt at $65,000.

Here's how the rest of the action looked in Group C:

Group C Scoreboard

(14) Schemin vs. (3) Noah: 27-7, Noah

(11) Lil Man vs. (6) CleffTheGod: 17-10, Lil Man

(11) Lil Man vs. (3) Noah: 26-14, Lil Man

(14) Schemin vs. (6) CleffTheGod: 34-10, CleffTheGod

(6) CleffTheGod vs. (3) Noah: 31-3, Noah

(14) Schemin vs. (11) Lil Man: 19-0, Lil Man

Group C Standings 

1. Lil Man (3-0), 38 (+/-)

2. Noah (2-1), 36 (+/-)

3. CleffTheGod (1-2), -11 (+/-)

4. Schemin (0-3), -63 (+/-)

With the first undefeated team in pool play came the first team to get shut out in this year's Madden Bowl. Schemin is heading home with $5,000 after getting eliminated but without any victories. He was blown out 27-7 in his first game of the day against Noah and sealed his fate after falling to 0-2.

It didn't help that Schemin was in a group with a title contender in Lil Man, the winningest Madden Championship Series player of all time in CleffTheGod (80.5 winning percentage) and a young prodigy in Noah.

At 17 years old, Noah is the youngest player in the field along with No. 2 Henry.

With Group D set to play its round-robin schedule Saturday, Group C's winners will have to wait to see their playoff matchups. 

CleffTheGod will face Group D's second-place finisher in the wild-card round next week for the right to meet Lil Man in the quarterfinals. Noah will host Group D's third-place finisher with the winner advancing to take whoever takes first place in Group D.

The pool of No. 2 Henry, No. 7 Wesley, No. 10 Rage and No. 15 DCroft will kick off their games Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET. with all games streaming live on YouTube and Twitch. 

