2020 NBA 2K League Results: Timberwolves, Wizards Gaming Among Friday Winners

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

A hotly contested three-game series between the victorious Gen.G Tigers and Lakers Gaming highlighted Day 4 of the NBA2K League's third season Friday.

That series featured a game-winning bucket with 1.8 seconds left in the first matchup, ShiftyKaii's 60-point effort in Game 2 and a heartbreaking, buzzer-beating Game 3 miss that would have forced the rubber match into overtime.

Elsewhere, T-Wolves Gaming's BearDaBeast lit up the scoreboard, Hornets Venom GT clamped down on defense and Wizards District Gaming held off a valiant effort from Magic Gaming.

Here's a look at the scores and recaps from Friday.

Week 1, Day 4 Results

T-Wolves Gaming 2, Bucks Gaming 0 (75-56, 71-61)

Hornets Venom GT 2, 76ers GC 0 (85-56, 73-46)

Gen.G Tigers 2, Lakers Gaming 1 (88-62, 51-52, 73-70)

Wizards District Gaming 2, Magic Gaming 0 (64-62, 59-51)

All results and statistics are via NBA 2K League's official website. Regular-season matchups are played as best-of-three series.

T-Wolves Gaming 2, Bucks Gaming 0

BearDaBeast dominated defending champion T-Wolves Gaming's 2-0 series sweep against Bucks Gaming with 37 points in Game 1 and 30 more in Game 2.

Last year's Finals MVP also provided the highlight of the night.

Both games played out similarly, with neither team running away with the game after the first quarter.

However, T-Wolves Gaming pulled away in Game 1 after securing a 23-12 second-quarter edge, good enough to take a 38-26 lead into halftime. They led by 17 after the third quarter en route to the 19-point victory.

Bucks Gaming hung tough into the second half of Game 2, trailing just 32-30 at intermission. T-Wolves Gaming used a 28-15 third-quarter advantage, though, to pull away and take the series.

T-Wolves Gaming moved to 1-1 on the year. Bucks Gaming fell to 0-2.

Hornets Venom GT 2, 76ers GC 0

Hornets Venom GT's defense has been their calling card in Week 1, and it shined once again in a dominant sweep of 76ers GC.

After sweeping Cavs Legion GC and holding them to an average of 57.0 points per game in their season opener, Hornets Venom GT came out and stonewalled 76ers GC, who posted just 51.0 points per matchup in their defeats.

Hornets Venom GT led 50-30 after the first half of Game 1 before cruising to their 29-point win. Expose led Hornets Venom GT with 25 points, and Type had 24. The appropriately named Trap had six steals.

Valiant's 24 points led 76ers GC.

The second game was a masterclass in defensive play, with Hornets Venom GT allowing just 30 points through three quarters. That enabled them to take a 53-30 lead into the fourth and coast to victory.

Type dominated the post with 22 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and four blocks. Trap added five more steals to give himself 11 for the night.

Hornets Venom GT improved to 2-0 on the year and 4-0 in individual games played. 76ers GC is 0-2.

Wizards District Gaming 2, Magic Gaming 0

A back-and-forth Game 1 went Wizards District Gaming's way after a game-winning Magic Gaming three-point attempt missed at the buzzer.

After falling behind 17-11 following the first quarter, Wizards District Gaming dominated the second to take a 31-30 lead into halftime.

The two teams played to a 15-all tie in the third, setting up a dramatic finish.

With the score tied at 58, ReeseDaGod knocked down a three-pointer from the elbow with 25.8 seconds remaining to give Wizards District Gaming a 61-58 lead.

The two teams then traded buckets on the next three possessions before Magic Gaming was forced to foul ReeseDaGod down 63-62 with 5.7 seconds remaining.

ReeseDaGod hit one of two free throws, giving Magic Gaming the chance for the tie or the win. Better yet, Magic Gaming had a timeout in their pocket and advanced the ball to the 28-foot line.

However, Djbama's three-point attempt at the top of the key did not come through, leading to Wizards District Gaming's nail-biting win. ReeseDaGod led all scorers with 23 points, and teammate JBM dropped 19 points and eight rebounds.

DT did all he could for Magic Gaming with 21 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Game 2 was close but not an edge-of-your-seat thriller, as Wizards District Gaming enjoyed a 59-51 win.

Ice-cold second and third quarters from Magic Gaming proved to be their downfall, as they managed just 18 combined points during that stretch.

Wizards District Gaming took advantage on the other end.

Primarily because of that cold spell, Wizards District Gaming took a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Give credit to Magic Gaming, however, as they made the score respectable with a 17-11 edge in the fourth en route to the eight-point loss.

JBM led a balanced Wizards District Gaming scoring attack with 17 points, and ReeseDaGod and BRich each added 14. DT was the Magic's star once again with 20 points and 10 boards.

Both teams are now 1-1 on the year.

Gen.G Tigers 2, Lakers Gaming 0

A back-and-forth series ultimately went the way of the Gen.G Tigers, who fought valiantly after losing a Game 1 heartbreaker.

Gen.G found themselves down 31-18 after the first half. The Lakers' Tactuk had as many first-half rebounds (11) as the Gen.G team had combined.

But Gen.G chipped away at the lead and tied the game heading into the fourth thanks to a dominant defensive performance. The two teams were knotted at 38 going into the final frame.

Lakers Gaming was up 50-49 in the final minute, but Gen.G forced a turnover. A three-point attempt went off the mark, but Kileyy grabbed the offensive board and put home a layup for a 51-50 edge.

Undeterred, SAV capped a 30-point night for the Lakers by unleashing a nasty Eurostep in the paint and laying it in with 1.8 seconds left.

Gen.G called a timeout and moved the ball up past half court but were unable to get a shot off in time.

Tactuk finished the night with 21 boards. For Gen.G, ShiftyKaii led the way with 23 points and nine dimes, and Gen scored 18.

Game 2 was a no-contest, with Gen.G opening a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and never looking back.

They were significantly aided by a monster ShiftyKaii performance, as he dropped 60 points on 23-of-40 shooting. He brought it on the defensive end, too, with five steals.

Kileyy added eight points and 17 boards. For Lakers Gaming, SAV led the way with 33 points.

Game 3 was another nail-biter, with neither team opening up an insurmountable lead.

A 7-0 run in the fourth gave Gen.G a 58-51 lead, and a clutch three-pointer from Gen later on helped Gen.G keep their distance:

But Lakers Gaming kept it close and found themselves down 73-70 with 8.3 seconds left. They executed a good play, with SAV drawing the defense's attention before dishing the ball to an open Kev at the elbow for a three, but his shot was just off the mark.

ShiftyKaii once again crushed Lakers Gaming, this time with 49 points, including this highlight-reel dunk:

Tactuk was a beast on the boards for the Lakers with 22 points and 20 rebounds. SAV's 29 points paced Lakers Gaming's scoring efforts.

Gen.G is 1-1, and Lakers Gaming is 0-2.