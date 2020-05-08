Pro Bowl OG Larry Warford Cut by Saints After 3 Seasons

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints announced on Friday that they have terminated right guard Larry Warford's contract after three seasons with the team.

The Saints signed Warford to a four-year, $34 million contract as a free agent during the 2017 offseason. Warford had played the previous four campaigns with the Detroit Lions.

The former Kentucky Wildcat made the Pro Bowl in three consecutive years with New Orleans, helping the Saints amass a 37-11 regular-season record and three NFC South titles.

Warford made 44 of his 101 career starts with the Saints.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.