Vanessa Bryant Files Claim over Release of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant has filed a legal claim over the release of photographs taken by officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that show the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe, daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Per People's Jason Duaine Hahn and Elizabeth Leonard, Bryant filed the claim on Friday and is seeking damages stemming from the "emotional distress and mental anguish" caused when it was revealed graphic pictures of the victims were taken by sheriff's deputies at the scene and shared with unauthorized people.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.