Vanessa Bryant Files Claim over Release of Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant speaks during the
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant has filed a legal claim over the release of photographs taken by officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that show the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe, daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Per People's Jason Duaine Hahn and Elizabeth Leonard, Bryant filed the claim on Friday and is seeking damages stemming from the "emotional distress and mental anguish" caused when it was revealed graphic pictures of the victims were taken by sheriff's deputies at the scene and shared with unauthorized people. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2015 Class 📝

    KAT still goes No. 1, but Devin Booker, Porzingis and D-Lo all land on new squads in our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2015 Class 📝

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    @EricPincus investigates a possible solution to NBA's cash crisis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA's Roberts on 'Bubble' Cities: 'Sounds Like Incarceration'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA's Roberts on 'Bubble' Cities: 'Sounds Like Incarceration'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Bucks star says he's 'disgusted' and 'disappointed' about the hacked tweets from earlier today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report