NASCAR Removes Chicago, Sonoma, Richmond Races from 2020 Schedule

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is still moving forward with plans for a full 36-race schedule this year, but some cities won't be able to host events this summer.

Per an official announcement released Friday, NASCAR has removed races at Chicagoland Speedway and Sonoma Raceway and Richmond Raceway from the spring schedule:

"Due to the current pandemic, NASCAR has faced several difficult decisions, including realigning race dates from several race tracks. These decisions were made following thorough collaboration with local and state government officials from across the country, including the areas of the affected race tracks. We thank all our fans for their support, and we look forward to our return to racing."

Instead of taking place on those tracks, NASCAR has reassigned the Chicagoland race from June 21 to Darlington Raceway on May 17; the Richmond event originally set for April 19 will be held at Darlington on May 20; the Sonoma race on June 14 has been moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27.

On April 30, NASCAR announced a revised schedule with the first race back since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic taking place on May 17 from Darlington.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps said this week on The Dale Jr. Download podcast (h/t Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today) that the revised 2020 schedule is "99 percent done."

Between the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series, NASCAR will hold seven races from May 17-27. The first three events will be held at Darlington, with the action shifting to Charlotte beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

March 8 was the last completed NASCAR event when Joey Logano won the FanShield 500. A total of seven events have been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.