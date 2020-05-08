Ex-Lakers Player Shannon Brown Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown was arrested last week in Tyrone, Georgia, and charged with aggravated assault.

According to TMZ Sports, two people told police they approached a home with a "for sale" sign on it and were told to enter the house. They said that Brown then confronted them once they got inside, and after agreeing to let them leave, he fired five or six gunshots in their direction.

A police spokesperson said officers found one shell casing when investigating and subsequently arrested and charged Brown. He was released Monday on bond.

The 34-year-old Brown had a nine-year journeyman career in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Bobcats, Lakers, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Brown is best known for spending parts of three seasons with the Lakers from 2008-09 through 2010-11. Brown won a pair of championships as a member of the team with Kobe Bryant leading the way.

The 2006 first-round pick out of Michigan State appeared in 408 career regular-season games and averaged 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Brown last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season with the Heat before spending some time in the NBA G League in 2017 and 2018.