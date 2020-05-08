NBPA's Michele Roberts on 'Bubble' Cities: 'That Sounds Like Incarceration'

David Dow/Getty Images

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts said the idea of "bubble" cities, where players would be quarantined away from their families to complete the 2019-20 NBA season amid the coronavirus pandemic, was met with "consternation" within the union.

Roberts, a former trial lawyer, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in an interview released Friday that players likely being under surveillance while staying in a hotel unless traveling directly to and from the arena for games and practice isn't an enticing option.

"Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?" she said. "That sounds like incarceration to me."

