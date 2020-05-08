Titans' CEO Steve Underwood Retires, Will Remain with Team as Consultant

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Five years after returning to the Tennessee Titans as CEO, Steve Underwood has stepped down from his position.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Underwood said he will remain with the Titans as a consultant after officially stepping down earlier this week.

Underwood told Rapoport that Burke Nihill will take over as team president: “He’ll be a superb president for us."

Underwood previously retired from the Titans in 2011, but he returned to the organization four years later as interim president and CEO when Tommy Smith stepped down.

The Titans removed the interim label from Underwood in January 2016. His tenure with the organization dates back 40 years to when they were the Houston Oilers.

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Underwood's primary role with the Oilers was as general and legal counsel, but he also played a large role in the franchise's move to Tennessee after the 1996 season.

In five seasons since Underwood returned, the Titans have compiled a 39-41 record with two playoff appearances. They have posted four consecutive winning seasons and advanced to the AFC Championship Game last year for the first time since 2002.