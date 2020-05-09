Every NFL Team's Biggest Remaining 2020 Offseason Need

0 of 32

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is over. So is the bulk of free-agent activity, the offseason's initial trade window and the first wave of undrafted rookie signings. The rosters that teams are going to carry into training camps are largely set.

Yet to say that any NFL roster is complete would be wrong and irresponsible—wrong for the outside observer and irresponsible for those in charge of trying to assemble championship-caliber squads. Even the most complete rosters have at least one spot that could be upgraded.

Here, we'll examine the biggest positional need for each NFL team, based on factors like 2019 production, offseason player movement and projected roster depth. We'll also dig into some potential free-agent and trade options that could fill these needs.