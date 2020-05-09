Every NFL Team's Biggest Remaining 2020 Offseason Need

Every NFL Team's Biggest Remaining 2020 Offseason NeedMay 9, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft is over. So is the bulk of free-agent activity, the offseason's initial trade window and the first wave of undrafted rookie signings. The rosters that teams are going to carry into training camps are largely set.
Yet to say that any NFL roster is complete would be wrong and irresponsible—wrong for the outside observer and irresponsible for those in charge of trying to assemble championship-caliber squads. Even the most complete rosters have at least one spot that could be upgraded.
Here, we'll examine the biggest positional need for each NFL team, based on factors like 2019 production, offseason player movement and projected roster depth. We'll also dig into some potential free-agent and trade options that could fill these needs.
Arizona Cardinals: A No. 2 Edge-Rusher
Despite having one of the league's top sack artists on the roster, the Arizona Cardinals pass defense ranked just 31st last season. Why? Because the team lacked a reliable No. 2 edge-rusher.
Chandler Jones ranked second in the NFL with 19 sacks last season, accounting for nearly half of Arizona's 40 quarterback takedowns. The problem is that when opposing offenses found an answer for Jones—as difficult a task as that is—the Cardinals struggled to generate pressure.
Arizona didn't add an edge-defender in the draft, leaving this as the team's biggest need. Free-agent options include Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah. Yannick Ngakoue could be a trade target, assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars are still willing to deal him.
Jacksonville was open to dealing Ngakoue during the draft but wasn't close to getting anything done.
"We weren't able to get a trade. We actually weren't even really able to get an offer," general manager David Caldwell said, per John Oehser of the team's official website.
Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback
The Atlanta Falcons entered the draft in need of cornerback help. They ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed last season before parting with No. 1 corner Desmond Trufant. While they did use a first-round pick on Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, he was essentially a replacement for Trufant.
Will a projected starting duo of Terrell and third-year man Isaiah Oliver be any better than the tandem of Trufant and Oliver? That's a legitimate question, and it's also fair to question the cornerback depth after the top two.
Having a pass defense that's on par with last season's should not be the goal for the Falcons.
The additions of Dante Fowler Jr. and second-round pass-rusher Marlon Davidson should help bolster the Atlanta pass defense from the front end. However, the Falcons could still use depth in the secondary. Perhaps a free-agent corner like Dre Kirkpatrick or Logan Ryan could provide it.
The Falcons will likely have to get creative, though, as they're just barely under the salary cap.
Baltimore Ravens: Edge-Rusher
Considering the Baltimore Ravens went 14-2 and frequently played with a lead, their total of 37 team sacks has to be seen as a disappointment. The Ravens helped remedy the situation by trading for proven veteran Calais Campbell. However, they did not add an edge-defender in the draft.
Baltimore did sign former Mississippi State pass-rusher Chauncey Rivers as an undrafted free agent, and he may be able to contribute to the cause—Rivers had 5.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss last season. However, it would behoove Baltimore to add another proven commodity to its defense.
The Ravens have a wide-open Super Bowl window, but it won't stay open forever. While a developmental player like Rivers is great for the long term, the Ravens need players who can help win now.
Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, Ezekiel Ansah and Everson Griffen are Baltimore's best options.
Buffalo Bills: Cornerback
The Buffalo Bills defense ranked second in points allowed and third overall in 2019. It did not have many weaknesses, though Buffalo did lack a reliable starter opposite All-Pro Tre'Davious White. They added 2015 All-Pro Josh Norman in free agency, but given his recent level of play, Norman might not be the reliable starter Buffalo needs.
Norman fell out of favor with the Washington Redskins last season and was pulled from the starting lineup.
The Bills also didn't add a cornerback during the draft until Round 7, where they took Pittsburgh's Dane Jackson. Adding a free-agent corner like Dre Kirkpatrick, Logan Ryan or Aqib Talib would give Buffalo additional depth and an insurance policy for Norman.
Carolina Panthers: Tight End
The Carolina Panthers replaced longtime starter Cam Newton with Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, taking care of the biggest uncertainty on the roster. Now, they need to focus on identifying one of Bridgewater's targets.
The Panthers need a pass-catching tight end. They lost veteran tight end Greg Olsen in free agency and have not taken adequate steps to replace him. Carolina does have Ian Thomas and blocking tight end Chris Manhertz on the roster. Thomas showed some promise near the end of the 2018 season, but he had a reduced role in 2019, catching just 16 passes.
The Panthers did not add a tight end in the draft, though they did sign Fresno State's Cam Sutton and Western Michigan's Giovanni Ricci as undrafted free agents.
While Carolina's free-agent options are limited, it could take a chance on a seasoned free agent such as Delanie Walker, Charles Clay or Ed Dickson.
Chicago Bears: Interior Offensive Line
The Chicago Bears still need to address their interior offensive line. Standout guard Kyle Long retired this offseason, but the Bears lacked continuity on the offensive interior even before that.
Chicago experimented with moving Cody Whitehair from center to guard last season but moved him back. The Bears added Germain Ifedi in free agency, but he is not a long-term answer. There's a reason why the Seattle Seahawks dumped the 2016 first-round pick after just four seasons. Last season, he was responsible for 13 penalties and six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Bears also didn't add an offensive lineman in the draft until they took Colorado's Arlington Hambright in Round 7. They added former Yale guard Dieter Eiselen as an undrafted free agent.
While Ifedi may be a stopgap option and Hambright and Eiselen could be prime developmental prospects, adding a veteran free agent like Mike Person or Josh Kline could help the Bears tremendously in 2020.
Cincinnati Bengals: Tight End
The Cincinnati Bengals made former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. They also focused on providing Burrow with weapons, franchise-tagging wideout A.J. Green and using a second-round pick on Tee Higgins.
What the Bengals lack is a reliable pass-catching tight end for Burrow to utilize. A quality tight end can work wonders for an inexperienced signal-caller, and yet, the Bengals are sitting on their hands with a serviceable tight end in C.J. Uzomah (27 receptions in 2019) and a second-round disappointment in Drew Sample (five receptions) after former starter Tyler Eifert left for Jacksonville in free agency.
The Bengals did add undrafted free agent Mitchell Wilcox of South Florida, but a veteran like Delanie Walker or Charles Clay could help Cincinnati set Burrow up for success.
Cleveland Browns: Linebacker
The Cleveland Browns addressed their need for a No. 3 receiver by drafting Donovan Peoples-Jones and re-signing Rashard Higgins. This leaves the linebacker corps as the team's biggest question mark heading into 2020.
Cleveland allowed standout Joe Schobert to walk in free agency. It signed B.J. Goodson and used a third-round pick on former LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips. Even if Goodson or Phillips is able to adequately replace Schobert, though, Cleveland could be left with a linebacker corps that isn't much better than last year's—which contributed to the Browns' 30th-ranked run defense.
Adding a veteran linebacker like Mark Barron, Alec Ogletree or Clay Matthews would give Cleveland another option with which to improve the second level of its defense.
Dallas Cowboys: Edge-Rusher
The Dallas Cowboys have one quality edge-rusher in DeMarcus Lawrence. After losing Robert Quinn in free agency, however, they have a need for a second one.
Quinn was responsible for 11.5 sacks in 2019 and signed with Chicago this offseason.
In the draft, Dallas did not add an edge-defender until it selected Utah's Bradlee Anae in the fifth round. The Cowboys also signed undrafted free agent and UAB product Garrett Marino and brought in Aldon Smith. Smith, though, is suspended and hasn't played a game since the 2015 season.
There's no guarantee that Smith will be reinstated or that Anae or Marino will become an early impact player. If Dallas hopes to be a contender in 2020, it should be after a veteran free agent like Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen.
Denver Broncos: Cornerback
While finding a long-term replacement for left tackle Garett Bolles—who was responsible for 17 penalties and four sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus—should be high on the Denver Broncos' to-do list, it isn't an immediate need.
Instead, Denver should be focused on filling out its secondary.
The Broncos ranked a respectable 11th in passing yards allowed last season. Looking to build on that, they traded for cornerback A.J. Bouye and drafted Iowa corner Michael Ojemudia. However, Denver also lost longtime standout Chris Harris Jr. in free agency, and replacing the production of a four-time Pro Bowler is never easy.
Adding a veteran like Dre Kirkpatrick or Trumaine Johnson could help the Broncos better compete in a division that features receivers like Tyreek Hill, Mike Williams and Henry Ruggs III.
Detroit Lions: Wide Receiver
The Detroit Lions focused largely on their defense this offseason, adding players like Duron Harmon and Jamie Collins while drafting the likes of Jeff Okudah and Julian Okwara. This should help balance out a Lions team that ranked 18th in points scored and 26th in points allowed last season. However, it does leave Detroit short on wide receiver depth.
The Lions have one premier wideout in Kenny Golladay. However, he is entering the final year of his contract, and isn't the only receiver that could depart soon. Danny Amendola is on a one-year pact, while Marvin Jones Jr. is also scheduled to become a free agent in 2021.
Additionally, Amendola and Jones are 34 and 30 years old, respectively.
Detroit didn't address the receiver position until the fifth round, where it picked Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus, Adding a free agent like Chris Hogan, Jaron Brown, Taylor Gabriel or Dontrelle Inman could round out the depth chart while providing insurance for the coming offseason.
Green Bay Packers: Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers may have used a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love, but Aaron Rodgers is still the starting quarterback for at least another season. The problem—a lingering one—is that Rodgers hasn't been adequately surrounded with receiving talent.
The Packers ranked just 17th in passing yards last season, largely because they lacked a reliable No. 2 receiver. Green Bay did add Devin Funchess in free agency, but he won't fill that role. The 6'4", 225-pound pass-catcher is a possession receiver at best and an out-of-position tight end at worst.
The Packers didn't draft a wide receiver, either, though they did add former Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart Jr. as an undrafted free agent. Like Funchess, though, Stewart is a big ( (6'0", 212 lbs) possession guy, not a downfield target who can make defenses pay for over-covering No. 1 wideout Davante Adams.
Green Bay needs to add a free agent like Taylor Gabriel or Chris Hogan, one capable of burning past the single coverage that will inevitably come with Adams on the field.
Houston Texans: Cornerback
If the Houston Texans hope to get past teams like the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, they desperately need to better address their secondary.
The Texans ranked 29th in yards allowed through the air last season. In free agency, their big moves were bringing back Phillip Gaines, Vernon Hargreaves III and Bradley Roby. In the draft, Houston didn't draft a cornerback until it picked Penn State's John Reid in the fourth round.
This, quite simply, is not an acceptable response from a team with playoff aspirations. The Texans have a prolific offense—even without DeAndre Hopkins—but the Super Bowl is a pipe dream if the Texans cannot slow opposing passing attacks.
Houston should already be on the phone with free-agent corners like Dre Kirkpatrick, Eli Apple and Brandon Carr.
Indianapolis Colts: Edge-Rusher
The Indianapolis Colts produced 41 sacks as a team in 2019. That's a respectable number, but it's worth noting that it was largely the product of Matt Eberflus' aggressive and blitz-heavy defense. Justin Houston produced 11.0 of those sacks. No other player produced more than 5.0.
Trading for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner should help Indianapolis' pass rush by increasing its interior pressure. However, the Colts still need a reliable No. 2 edge-rusher to partner with Houston. They did not add one in free agency or the draft.
Bringing back Jabaal Sheard, who had 4.5 sacks last season, would be an acceptable first step. However, trading for Yannick Ngakoue or adding Jadeveon Clowney would be the blockbuster move that could give Indianapolis a playoff-caliber defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Defensive End
The Jaguars' biggest need is a reflection of Yannick Ngakoue's likely future. Given the standout defensive end's public desire to be traded, a forced deal or a holdout appears likely. If one of these scenarios does unfold, the Jaguars will be out a player who has averaged eight sacks per season.
Jacksonville will also need a new starting-caliber defensive end.
Adding a pass-rushing end isn't a necessity, as rookie first-round linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will partner with Josh Allen to give Jacksonville a competent blitzing duo. However, adding an end like Jadeveon Clowney or Everson Griffen would help fill the void likely to be left by Ngakoue.
Running back could also be viewed as a need, as the Jaguars have also kicked around the idea of trading Leonard Fournette. However, it appears likely that Fournette is in the team's 2020 plans.
"I think the mindset is that we're going to go forward with Leonard on the team," general manager David Caldwell said on the Pro Football Talk PM podcast (h/t ESPN's Michael DiRocco).
Kansas City Chiefs: Linebacker
The Kansas City Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions and, unsurprisingly, don't have many obvious weaknesses. However, it would behoove the Chiefs to continue bolstering a run defense that ranked 26th in yards allowed last season.
Kansas City added a potential difference-maker at linebacker when it drafted Mississippi State's Willie Gay Jr. late in the second round. However, the Chiefs need to do more to improve against the run—even if that requires getting creative with the salary cap.
The Chiefs have just over $1.5 million in cap space.
If Kansas City can free up some cap room—possibly by signing franchise-tagged defensive tackle Chris Jones to a long-term extension—players like Mark Barron and Nigel Bradham should be on its radar.
Las Vegas Raiders: Pass-Rusher
The Las Vegas Raiders ranked 25th in passing yards allowed last season, but they did take some steps to improve the back end. They signed free-agent safety Damarious Randall, drafted cornerback Damon Arnette and signed coverage linebacker Cory Littleton.
Las Vegas also signed linebacker-safety hybrid Javin White of UNLV as an undrafted free agent.
There is still work to do on the front end, however. Second-year pass-rushers Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby are back, and the Raiders added Carl Nassib in free agency. However, the entire Raiders defense plus Nassib combined for just 38 sacks in 2019.
Adding a premier pass-rusher like Jadeveon Clowney or Yannick Ngakoue would be a coup for the Las Vegas defense.
Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive Tackle
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately need to upgrade one of their tackle positions. The big question is which one.
After trading Russell Okung to acquire Trai Turner, the Chargers are left with a void at left tackle. Free-agent addition Bryan Bulaga may move to the left side to fill it—he played left tackle in college—but that then leaves a question mark on the right side.
Sam Tevi, who played the majority of snaps in 2019, was responsible for four penalties and allowed eight sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Though the Chargers did add former Florida State tackle Ryan Roberts after the draft, they did not select a tackle over draft weekend. They should strongly consider free-agent tackles like Demar Dotson and Donald Penn—for insurance purposes, if nothing else.
Los Angeles Rams: Interior Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams never adequately replaced center John Sullivan and guard Rodger Saffold last season, and the decline was notable. As a team, Los Angeles averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per offensive play. In 2018, the Rams averaged 4.9 yards per rush and 6.4 yards per offensive play.
The projected interior starting trio of Austin Corbett, Austin Blythe and Brian Allen leaves plenty to be desired. Yet, the Rams largely ignored their offensive line in the draft, waiting until the seventh round to grab Clemson guard Tremayne Anchrum.
Unfortunately, the Rams may be limited to budget options or forced to clear some cap room before finding an upgrade. L.A. has just over $2 million in cap space. Still, adding a free agent like Josh Kline or center A.Q. Shipley would go a long way toward improving Los Angeles' offensive line depth.
Miami Dolphins: Wide Receiver
Though rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa probably won't start the season under center, the Miami Dolphins are likely to turn to him at some point in 2020. Ideally, Miami will have more weapons in place once Tagovailoa gets the call.
There is little depth to speak of after DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Parker is a budding potential No. 1—he had 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019—while Williams showed promise as a rookie.
Williams caught 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns last season.
However, Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson are low-end complementary options at best, and they combined for just 767 yards last year. Adding a speedster like Taylor Gabriel could help, but the trade route might be more alluring to Miami.
For example, the Panthers have listened to offers for Curtis Samuel, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Other veterans will likely become available via trade or free agency as training-camp season approaches.
Minnesota Vikings: Wide Receiver
Like the Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings could use additional receiver depth. They traded Stefon Diggs and replaced him with first-round selection Justin Jefferson. This leaves Minnesota with the same problem it had last season: the lack of a reliable No. 3 wideout.
Bisi Johnson was third among wide receivers with just 294 receiving yards last season. If we accept the axiom that rookies and incoming players aren't handed jobs, this means Johnson is the No. 2 receiver opposite Adam Thielen.
The Vikings didn't draft another receiver until taking Miami's K.J. Osborn in the fifth round. They did sign Tajae Sharpe, but his numbers have dipped since a strong rookie year in 2016. Last season, Sharpe had 329 yards and four scores.
The Vikings utilize a run-oriented offense, but it would still be wise for them to add another wideout who can stretch the field and open up that all-important running game.
New England Patriots: Wide Receiver
Tom Brady is out of New England. The Patriots appear ready to roll with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but they aren't necessarily equipped to set Stidham up for success. Offensive weapons are an issue.
Perhaps the team's most consistent weapon, wideout Julian Edelman is nearing 34 years old. Complementary receivers like Mohamed Sanu, Marqise Lee, 2019 first-round flop N'Keal Harry and undrafted free agent Will Hastings aren't exactly going to strike fear into opposing defenses.
Adding a free agent like Jaron Brown, Taylor Gabriel or former Patriot Chris Hogan could help, though New England would have to clear up some cap space. The Patriots currently have less than $2 million in cap room. Still, the Patriots need to upgrade their receiving corps if they want Stidham to be a playoff quarterback in his first season.
New Orleans Saints: Cornerback
The New Orleans Saints are as close to a complete team as there is in the NFL. There isn't a glaring need on the roster, though it would make a lot of sense to add another cornerback to the back end of the defense.
New Orleans ranked 20th in passing yardage allowed last season and has not yet re-signed Eli Apple.
New Orleans did not draft a cornerback, either. If it hopes to have a more consistent defense than it did in 2019—a defense that fell short against Minnesota in the postseason—adding a free agent to the mix is a near necessity.
If New Orleans can pick up a player like Apple or Trumaine Johnson, it would go a long way toward completing what should be a championship-caliber team.
New York Giants: Edge-Rusher
The New York Giants defense produced just 36 sacks in 2019. Of those, 10 came from Markus Golden, who remains unsigned, though the Giants did use the rare unrestricted free agent tender on him.
In the draft, New York didn't take an edge-defender until it grabbed Minnesota's Carter Coughlin in Round 7. It also signed former Illinois pass-rusher Oluwole Betiku Jr. as an undrafted free agent, but these moves don't represent a heavy investment in one of the team's biggest areas of need.
Even if the Giants are able to bring back Golden, they will need an influx of pass-rushing talent. Signing Jadeveon Clowney or trading for Yannick Ngakoue would be ideal—and these options become even more ideal if Golden does not come back to the Big Apple.
It could even make sense for the Giants to take a flier on an aging pass-rusher like Cameron Wake or Terrell Suggs. If New York cannot upgrade its rush, it's not going to be a contender on the NFC East this season.
New York Jets: Edge-Rusher
Like the Giants, the crosstown New York Jets struggled to get to the quarterback in 2019. They produced just 35 sacks, with 6.5 of them coming from safety Jamal Adams. While the AFC East no longer features Tom Brady, the Jets will need to be able to get after the quarterback in 2020.
However, New York largely ignored this need in free agency and didn't draft a pass-rusher until taking Florida's Jabari Zuniga in the third round. While the Jets did also add former Memphis pass-rusher Bryce Huff as an undrafted free agent, the need for a proven edge-defender should be obvious.
Signing a guy like Jadeveon Clowney or trading for Yannick Ngakoue would pay immediate dividends for the Jets.
According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, there were "rumblings" about the Jets "poking around" Clowney before the start of free agency.
Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback
The Philadelphia Eagles addressed two of their biggest needs by trading for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and drafting wideout Jalen Reagor.
With weapons like Reagor, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and a (hopefully) healthy DeSean Jackson, the Eagles offense is moving in the right direction. However, the team's 19th-ranked pass defense could use additional depth.
The Eagles didn't draft a defensive back until they took Clemson safety K'Von Wallace in the fourth round. They didn't add a cornerback at any point in the draft. They did sign former Baylor cornerback Grayland Arnold as an undrafted free agent, but there is most definitely room for veteran talent at the position.
Philadelphia has enough cap space—currently more than $22 million—to make a run at free-agent corners like Kirkpatrick, Carr and Aqib Talib.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Backup Quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a championship-caliber defense in 2019, one that ranked fifth in both yards and points allowed. The Steelers also bolstered their offense in the draft, adding wideout Chase Claypool and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.
On paper, Pittsburgh possesses a roster capable of contending for a championship. However, everything hinges on the health of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Big Ben is signed through 2021, but he's also 38 years old and coming off a significant elbow injury. There's no guarantee he'll be healthy, return to pre-injury form and stay that way following elbow surgery and nearly a year off. That's a big problem because the quarterback tandem of Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph has shown it isn't good enough to spark a playoff run.
Pittsburgh is handicapped by having just under $6 million in cap space. However, adding a veteran backup like Josh McCown or Trevor Siemian would give the Steelers a proper insurance policy at quarterback.
San Francisco 49ers: Offensive Tackle
The San Francisco 49ers fell just short of winning the Super Bowl. Like the Chiefs, They don't have many glaring needs. Like the Steelers, though, the 49ers are also betting big on a player returning from a lengthy absence.
With longtime left tackle Joe Staley now retired, the 49ers are going to have to rely on trade acquisition Trent Williams. Now, Williams is a perennial Pro Bowl talent when healthy and playing at his peak. However, he also missed the entire 2019 season.
If Williams cannot return to Pro Bowl form or struggles to round into playing shape, San Francisco could be in trouble. Backup Justin Skule made eight starts in 2019. He was also responsible for six penalties and six sacks in 545 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
San Francisco has plans to get back to the Super Bowl and win it in 2020. Adding a free-agent tackle like Kelvin Beachum or Jason Peters would give it a championship-caliber insurance policy.
Seattle Seahawks: Edge-Rusher
While the Seattle Seahawks could theoretically still bring back pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, it's probably not going to happen.
"The defensive end would have to take significantly less money than what the team previously offered him in order for a reunion to happen, a league source told ESPN," Brady Henderson of ESPN wrote.
Even with Clowney on the roster, of course, the Seahawks amassed only 28 sacks in 2019.
Now, Seattle did make some additions to help replace Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah. It brought back former Seahawk Bruce Irvin, and it added Tennessee edge-defender Darrell Taylor in Round 2. However, these additions aren't suddenly going to give the Seahawks an elite pass rush. That's a problem for a team that may have to get past Green Bay, San Francisco and New Orleans in the postseason.
Trading for Yannick Ngakoue may be Seattle's best option for immediately upgrading the pass rush, but a veteran free agent such as Clay Matthews or Terrell Suggs could also help.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Tom Brady in the offseason, instantly making them one of the most interesting teams in the NFL. However, if they want to be title contenders, they need to continue improving the pass defense.
The Buccaneers have promising second-year players in Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. However, Tampa Bay still fielded a pass defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed last season—and it didn't add a cornerback in free agency or the draft.
The continued development of Murphy-Bunting, Dean and Carlton Davis should help bolster the unit. So too would the addition of a veteran such as Brandon Carr or Morris Claiborne.
Tennessee Titans: Wide Receiver
The Tennessee Titans, who reached the AFC title game last season, don't have many glaring holes, and they took two big steps to ensure this.
Tennessee locked up quarterback Ryan Tannehill with a four-year deal, franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry, drafted a starting-caliber tackle in Isaiah Wilson and added LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round.
However, Tennessee did lose 2015 No. 2 overall pick and starter-turned-backup Marcus Mariota. This leaves the Titans without proven depth behind Tannehill—Tennessee has Logan Woodside and rookie seventh-round pick Cole McDonald of Hawaii.
Should Tannehill suffer an injury or show his strong stretch in 2019 was a fluke, Tennessee's playoff hopes could be in jeopardy. An experienced backup such as Drew Stanton of Trevor Siemian could help protect against that. Cam Newton could even be an option.
Rapoport recently reported the former Panthers starter is open to a backup job with the right team.
Washington Redskins: Tight End
The Redskins lack receiver depth behind Terry McLaurin, but their need for a tight end is even bigger. They parted with Jordan Reed this offseason while also losing Vernon Davis to retirement. Given the fact that the offense will likely be led by second-year man Dwayne Haskins or offseason addition Kyle Allen, a safety valve at tight end would be ideal.
Washington, however, did not land one of the top free-agent tight ends or draft one. It did sign LSU's Thaddeus Moss, but he's coming off a fractured foot that required surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As things stand, Moss will likely enter camp behind Jeremy Sprinkle and Richard Rodgers. That's not a depth chart that screams reliability. Free-agent options are limited, but Delanie Walker is an established veteran who could provide mentorship to a youngster such as Moss.
All contract and cap information via Spotrac.