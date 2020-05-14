Ranking Early Contenders for 2020 WWE Male and Female Superstars of the Year

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It's almost the midpoint of 2020, which has been a particularly strange year for WWE.

The past five months have been a near-perpetual state of chaos in all aspects, including one of the biggest mass releases of talent in years.

But while there have been plenty of struggles, some Superstars have made the best of their opportunities and are standing out as having particularly great runs this year.

After boiling down all the gold and mixing in some of the biggest wins and career upgrades, here are some early contenders to become Superstar of the Year for 2020.