Video: Lindsey Vonn Cuts P.K. Subban's Hair, Then He Tries to Do Her Makeup

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn is unquestionably one of the greatest skiers in the sport's history as a four-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist with 82 World Cup event victories.

You can add top-notch hair stylist to that resume as well.

Vonn and fiance P.K. Subban are stuck at home just like almost all of us during this time of social distancing, which meant she was tasked with cutting the New Jersey Devils defenseman's hair.

Subban documented the endeavor with a YouTube vlog titled "My Quarantine Haircut Challenge."

To say there was apprehension at first would be an understatement, as Subban said there was a "zero percent chance" he would let Vonn cut his hair. But he eventually relented on the conditions that she allowed him to do her makeup and that she called Patrice Alexander, who is the only barber he has used for more than 10 years, to guide her through the hair-cutting process.

Despite trash talk from Subban—including him saying "you're lucky I'm this good-looking"—and acknowledgment from Vonn that she may not be able to follow through until the end because "my sport's two minutes long," she aced the test, pink comb and all.

Things didn't quite go as well when Subban took his turn applying makeup to his fiancee.

Despite having the confidence to say "I think her makeup's going to be a piece of cake" and "when I'm finished with you, you're gonna look like Cher," things didn't quite go as planned. Safe to say, it's never a good thing when someone says "what happened to my eyes" when they see a makeup effort for the first time.

So much for that makeup line called Subbang Bang the defenseman said he was going to unleash on the world during the video.

It was all in good fun, and they challenged other couples to do the same while social distancing and share the results with them on Instagram.

Still, the three-time All-Star and 2012-13 Norris Trophy winner will probably be keeping his day job.