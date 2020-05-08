2020 NBA 2K League Results: Warriors, Kings Gaming Among Thursday's Winners

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Thursday was the third night of action in the 2020 NBA 2K League season with four matchups on tap, including the defending champion T-Wolves Gaming in action.

Below, we'll break down the scores and top performances and highlights from the night's action.

Results

Mavs Gaming def. Heat Check Gaming: 73-48, 61-58

Hawks Talon def. T-Wolves Gaming: 82-52, 78-62

Kings Guard Gaming def. Lakers Gaming: 64-60, 64-56

Warriors Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers: 89-79, 68-73, 70-68

Recap

Good luck slowing down BP.

The Hawks Talon star went for 37 points and nine assists in his team's Game 1 win and another 25 points in Game 2 as Hawks Talon absolutely smoked the defending champion T-Wolves Gaming. It was as impressive performance as we've seen in the young 2020 season.

The scoring was nice. So were the dimes.

In the other game in the early slot, Mavs Gaming knocked off Heat Check Gaming, moving to 2-0 on the season. There are big expectations for the Mavs after their 12-4 record a year ago. Sherm led the way, scoring 25 points in the tight second game.

Dimez also lived up to his name with this pass:

Kings Guard took down Warriors Gaming in the late-night time slot, led by a strong performance from Seemo, who went off for 23 points in Game 1. The Kings erased deficits in both games to come back for the wins.

Gen.G Tigers vs. Warriors Gaming was the only matchup to go three games on the night, with Warriors coming out victorious in an incredibly tight third game that came down the final possession.

Gen.G had a chance to win with a layup at the rim, only for it to bounce off. They got the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining and called timeout, but the lob to the rim on the inbounds pass sailed out of bounds, ending the game.

It was nonetheless a heck of a showing for the expansion Tigers, as they took a tough Warriors team down to the wire.