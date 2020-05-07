Mark Ingram Says 'Anything Less Than Super Bowl Is a Bust' for Ravens

Timothy Rapp
May 8, 2020

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram gets pumped up while working out prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens had a fantastic 2019 season. They had the best record in football (14-2) and the league MVP in Lamar Jackson, but they didn't accomplish the only thing that truly matters—winning a Super Bowl.

As running back Mark Ingram said Thursday, the Ravens have their sights set high in 2020. 

"Anything less than a Super Bowl is a bust for us," Ingram said on the NFL Network. "That's everybody's goal. That's our mindset on our team and our organization, I know it."

The Ravens hold +800 odds (bet $100 to win $800) to win that 2020 title, per Caesars, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and tied with the San Francisco 49ers (+800). It looks like Vegas thinks it's title or bust for the Ravens, too. 

