Mark Ingram Says 'Anything Less Than Super Bowl Is a Bust' for Ravens

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens had a fantastic 2019 season. They had the best record in football (14-2) and the league MVP in Lamar Jackson, but they didn't accomplish the only thing that truly matters—winning a Super Bowl.

As running back Mark Ingram said Thursday, the Ravens have their sights set high in 2020.

"Anything less than a Super Bowl is a bust for us," Ingram said on the NFL Network. "That's everybody's goal. That's our mindset on our team and our organization, I know it."

The Ravens hold +800 odds (bet $100 to win $800) to win that 2020 title, per Caesars, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and tied with the San Francisco 49ers (+800). It looks like Vegas thinks it's title or bust for the Ravens, too.