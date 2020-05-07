Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group-Play Results: Millz Advances, Serious Moe Eliminated

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Madden NFL 20 Bowl's "Group of Death" took the stage for round-robin play on Thursday and did not disappoint.

Officially known as Group B in the bracket, the pod featured the top two highest money earners in the Madden Championship Series, as well as the reigning champion. No. 12 Drini has won a total of $277,500 in prize money to lead the MCS with No. 4 Young Kiv close behind at $236,535.

The winner of the Madden NFL 20 Bowl walks away with $65,000 while each player eliminated in group play leaves with $5,000.

Both Drini, Young Kiv and No. 13 Millz are still in the running for the title after Thursday's action while No. 5 Serious Moe has been eliminated.

Here's how the scoreboard looks after Day 2:

Group B Scoreboard

(13) Millz vs. (4) Young Kiv: 6-0, Millz

(12) Drini vs. (5) Serious Moe: 28-13, Drini

(5) Serious Moe vs. (4) Young Kiv: 13-6, Young Kiv

(13) Millz vs (12) Drini: 7-6, Drini

(12) Drini vs (4) Young Kiv: 16-3, Young Kiv

(13) Millz vs (5) Serious Moe: 28-0, Millz

Group B Standings

1. Young Kiv (2-1)

2. Millz (2-1)

3. Drini (2-1)

4. Serious Moe (0-3)

Young Kiv couldn't have started out in a worse position. The gamer couldn't get going on offense at all, taking 13 sacks and struggling to find any sort of rhythm. In the meantime, he relied on his defense with immediate results.

"I feel super prepared on defense for anything I'm going to see." Young Kiv said. "I only turned the ball over once or twice today. I think that's the No. 1 thing for me. If I can get a little more efficient offensively, I can go far in this tournament for sure."

Drini's day started out in the exact opposite fashion. In his opening match against Serious Moe, he forced four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. That pushed him into a 2-0 start until Young Kiv's 13-6 victory in a rematch of the 2018 Madden Bowl.

For Serious Moe, it was one setback after another. After his opening loss to Drini, he was unable to recover, ultimately getting blown out 28-0 in the final game of the day.

Young Kiv advances straight to the quarterfinals, where he awaits the winner of the wild-card game between No. 9 Volterax and No. 12 Drini. In the top half of the bracket, No. 13 Millz will face No. 12 Pavan for the right to take on No. 1 Joke in the quarters.

Group C is up next on Friday starting at 5:00 p.m. ET with all games streaming live on YouTube and Twitch.