NCAA: 'Few Facts Are in Dispute' After Kansas' Response to Notice of Allegations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - FEBUARY 17: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after a foul call against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse on February 17, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The NCAA and the University of Kansas remain at odds as to the culpability of men's basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend as it relates to alleged violations within the program. 

Kansas shared the reply it received from the NCAA on Monday regarding possible infractions by the football and basketball teams:

"While the football allegations involve alleged Level II and III violations, which are serious alleged violations, there can be no doubt the men's basketball allegations are egregious, severe and are of the kind that significantly undermine and threaten the NCAA Collegiate Model. ... Regarding the men's basketball allegations, very few facts are in dispute."

The organization added that "where the parties diverge from the NCAA enforcement staff is on the key issue of responsibility" and that Self and Townsend "have accepted no responsibility for this conduct."

               

