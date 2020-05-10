New Day Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The New Day beat The Miz and John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match at Money in the Bank on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Kofi Kingston neutralized Lince Dorado, while Big E—the legal man in the match—hit Gran Metalik with the Big Ending for the victory.

Sunday's match came into focus over the past few weeks on the blue brand, starting with Big E's win over The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match to win the SmackDown tag team titles for The New Day on April 17.

Since The Miz was unable to compete at WrestleMania 36, John Morrison defended the titles in a Triple Threat ladder match against Kingston and Jimmy Uso. He won that match, but The A-Lister was unable to retain when he got the opportunity.

After The New Day became WWE tag team champions for the eighth time, they ended up in the crosshairs of The Forgotten Sons, who were recently called up from NXT. Meanwhile, The Miz and Morrison entered into a mini rivalry with Metalik and Dorado of Lucha House Party.

Lucha House Party scored a shocking upset victory over The Miz and Morrison on SmackDown, while Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons beat The New Day in a non-title match to establish themselves as threats to their reign.

With The Miz and Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party all staking some level of claim to a potential title shot, all three were given the opportunity to face The New Day at Money in the Bank.

While it would have been easy to overlook the SmackDown Tag Team Championships match given some of the other big bouts on the card, including the Money in the Bank ladder matches, there was no shortage of talent in the bout.

As a result, all four teams delivered and brought an important element to the match, which resulted in an entertaining contest.

Considering the fact they only recently won the SmackDown tag team titles, it didn't come as much of a shock that The New Day retained.

Since it is clearly the strongest babyface team on the blue brand, having The New Day keep the titles and get chased by some of the quality heel teams was a logical move that should be beneficial to the tag team division moving forward.

Seeing as Kingston and Big E lost a non-title match to The Forgotten Sons recently, it is safe to assume they will continue their rivalry beyond Money in the Bank.

