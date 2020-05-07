NASCAR Could Fine Racing Team Members $50K for COVID-19 Safety Rules

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR updated its rule book Wednesday to include a potential $50,000 fine for any driver or team member who violates COVID-19 safety protocols when the Cup Series resumes its 2020 season May 17.

Kelly Crandall of Racer reported NASCAR has mandated everyone to wear personal protective equipment and following social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. All people who enter the track will also be subject to a health screening.

