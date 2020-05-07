NASCAR Could Fine Racing Team Members $50K for COVID-19 Safety Rules

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 06: A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series logo during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR updated its rule book Wednesday to include a potential $50,000 fine for any driver or team member who violates COVID-19 safety protocols when the Cup Series resumes its 2020 season May 17.

Kelly Crandall of Racer reported NASCAR has mandated everyone to wear personal protective equipment and following social distancing guidelines in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. All people who enter the track will also be subject to a health screening.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

