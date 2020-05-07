Video: Tiger, Phil, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ernie Johnson Talk 'The Match'

John Locher/Associated Press

Before Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, all four superstar athletes joined Ernie Johnson to discuss "Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity":

The two-on-two competition will take place on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on Tiger's course, The Medalist. The competitors and WarnerMedia will team up to make a $10 million donation to COVID-19 relief as part of the event.

Mickelson defeated Woods the first time around in Las Vegas, winning $9 million and bragging rights.

The format for this event will feature best-ball on the front nine and a modified alternate shot on the back nine.

The trash talk for the rematch began right away, with Brady mocking his two opponents in April:

This continued on the video chat Thursday, from Mickelson showcasing his trophy from last year to Woods putting on his Masters green jacket.

Manning and Brady then got in on the action, with the former Colts and Broncos quarterback looking to gain some home-field advantage.

"I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don't like Tom very much," he joked. "Indianapolis, Denver, Boston, after he betrayed them and broke their hearts."

Manning also noted he and Tiger have 17 championships while Brady and Mickelson have 11, combining Super Bowls and major titles.

Brady then joked that he's been filming Peyton play to help him prepare.

Of course, expectations might need to be tempered for the NFL stars on the golf course.

Brady described his game as "somewhere between piss-poor and pitiful."

"In golf, we've actually been partners a decent amount and...not a great record," Manning added, noting the duo lost to an 84-year-old and a 77-year-old.

It could create a fun atmosphere when the four finally get on the course.