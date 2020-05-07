CJ McCollum on NBA Potentially Returning Amid COVID-19: 'Is It Really Worth It?'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While the NBA is allowing for teams to slowly return to regular training, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is remaining cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCollum told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes his concern stems largely from the steps that are to come ahead of possibly resuming the 2019-20 season:

"I am worried like the rest of the world, but I like that it is optional and I'm pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved. I get the measures [the league is] taking, but you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, 'Is it really worth it?' It's either safe or it's not."

