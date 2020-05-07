CJ McCollum on NBA Potentially Returning Amid COVID-19: 'Is It Really Worth It?'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While the NBA is allowing for teams to slowly return to regular training, Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is remaining cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCollum told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes his concern stems largely from the steps that are to come ahead of possibly resuming the 2019-20 season:

"I am worried like the rest of the world, but I like that it is optional and I'm pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved. I get the measures [the league is] taking, but you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, 'Is it really worth it?' It's either safe or it's not."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

    @BR_NBA gives you a breakdown of your team's biggest hole and how to fill it ➡️

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: GSW Prepping Run at Giannis

    Warriors have been ‘preparing for years,’ and NBA shutdown could help chances of landing Antetokounmpo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: GSW Prepping Run at Giannis

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How NBA Stars Are Schooling Their Kids, Not Rivals

    Boban and others describe how they're relishing the extra time at home ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How NBA Stars Are Schooling Their Kids, Not Rivals

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Do Lakers or Clippers Have the Brighter Future?

    Our @BR_NBA staff debate which squad they're taking in the battle for LA 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Do Lakers or Clippers Have the Brighter Future?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report