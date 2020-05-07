2020 No. 1 Recruit Cade Cunningham: Kevin Durant's Advice Kept Me on Right Path

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

As Cade Cunningham prepares for his college career, he is getting useful advice from NBA star Kevin Durant.

The point guard prospect discussed his relationship with Durant Thursday:

"Just talking to him, he's just kind of kept me straight, narrow-minded, narrow-sighted and just staying on the right path," Cunningham said of Durant. "Just working out, not really worrying about the outside noise and what everything is going on with social media and everything. Just continue to perfect my craft."

Cunningham, who is headed to Oklahoma State next season, is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports composite rankings.

