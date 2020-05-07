2020 No. 1 Recruit Cade Cunningham: Kevin Durant's Advice Kept Me on Right Path

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Montverde Academy's Cade Cunningham #1 shoots a free throw against IMG Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Springfield, MA. Montverde won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

As Cade Cunningham prepares for his college career, he is getting useful advice from NBA star Kevin Durant.

The point guard prospect discussed his relationship with Durant Thursday:

"Just talking to him, he's just kind of kept me straight, narrow-minded, narrow-sighted and just staying on the right path," Cunningham said of Durant. "Just working out, not really worrying about the outside noise and what everything is going on with social media and everything. Just continue to perfect my craft."

Cunningham, who is headed to Oklahoma State next season, is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports composite rankings.  

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Oklahoma State Basketball Announces Home-and-Home against Oral Roberts

    Oklahoma State Basketball logo
    Oklahoma State Basketball

    Oklahoma State Basketball Announces Home-and-Home against Oral Roberts

    Marshall Scott
    via Pistols Firing

    Cade Cunningham Officially No. 1 Recruit in 2020 Class

    OK State commit beat out G League's Jalen Green and USC's Evan Mobley in the final rankings

    Oklahoma State Basketball logo
    Oklahoma State Basketball

    Cade Cunningham Officially No. 1 Recruit in 2020 Class

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kentucky Lands Transfer Big Man

    All-ACC big man Olivier Sarr announces he's leaving Wake Forest for UK: 'Coach Cal made me understand that I was needed' (ESPN)

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kentucky Lands Transfer Big Man

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevin Ollie's Appeal Denied

    NCAA Infractions Committee upholds violations and three-year show-cause order for former UConn head coach

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kevin Ollie's Appeal Denied

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report