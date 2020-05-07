Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Xbox Series X Trailer

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

When the new Madden video game drops later this year, it will be made available for the next-generation Xbox console.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes revealed Thursday that Madden NFL 21 will be available on the Xbox Series X before introducing a commercial showing the series' evolution over the years:

Per an official announcement from EA Sports, gamers will be able to receive a copy of the game on the next-generation Xbox console if they purchase Madden NFL 21 for the Xbox One by December 31.



The upgrade for the Xbox Series X expires on March 31, 2021.

Mahomes' announcement comes on the same day that Microsoft is holding the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal.

Per Vic Hood of Tech Radar, Microsoft is expected to primarily show off gameplay footage from third-party titles, which would include the EA Sports-produced Madden NFL 21.

Microsoft has yet to announce an official release date for the Xbox Series X, but it's expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.