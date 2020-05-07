Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Xbox Series X Trailer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the turf after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

When the new Madden video game drops later this year, it will be made available for the next-generation Xbox console. 

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes revealed Thursday that Madden NFL 21 will be available on the Xbox Series X before introducing a commercial showing the series' evolution over the years:

Per an official announcement from EA Sports, gamers will be able to receive a copy of the game on the next-generation Xbox console if they purchase Madden NFL 21 for the Xbox One by December 31. 

The upgrade for the Xbox Series X expires on March 31, 2021.

Mahomes' announcement comes on the same day that Microsoft is holding the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal. 

Per Vic Hood of Tech Radar, Microsoft is expected to primarily show off gameplay footage from third-party titles, which would include the EA Sports-produced Madden NFL 21

Microsoft has yet to announce an official release date for the Xbox Series X, but it's expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.   

Video Play Button

Related

    Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Trailer

    Chiefs star announces upcoming game

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Trailer

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Madden NFL 21 Next-gen Gameplay Revealed

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Madden NFL 21 Next-gen Gameplay Revealed

    Samit Sarkar
    via Polygon

    Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group Play Results: Joke Earns Playoff Bye, Boogz Eliminated

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group Play Results: Joke Earns Playoff Bye, Boogz Eliminated

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors, Raptors, Mavs, Kings Shine in 2K League Opener

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Warriors, Raptors, Mavs, Kings Shine in 2K League Opener

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report