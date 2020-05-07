Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Xbox Series X Trailer

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Xbox Series X TrailerMay 7, 2020
When the new Madden video game drops later this year, it will be made available for the next-generation Xbox console.
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes revealed Thursday that Madden NFL 21 will be available on the Xbox Series X before introducing a commercial showing the series' evolution over the years:
Per an official announcement from EA Sports, gamers will be able to receive a copy of the game on the next-generation Xbox console if they purchase Madden NFL 21 for the Xbox One by December 31.
The upgrade for the Xbox Series X expires on March 31, 2021.
Mahomes' announcement comes on the same day that Microsoft is holding the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal.
Per Vic Hood of Tech Radar, Microsoft is expected to primarily show off gameplay footage from third-party titles, which would include the EA Sports-produced Madden NFL 21.
Microsoft has yet to announce an official release date for the Xbox Series X, but it's expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Mahomes Stars in New Madden NFL 21 Trailer
Chiefs star announces upcoming game