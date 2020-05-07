J.D. Martinez Rips MLB's Punishment of Red Sox: 'There Was Nothing There'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 28: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a triple during the first inning of a Grapefruit League game against the Minnesota Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex on February 28, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez ripped MLB's decision to take away the club's second-round pick in the 2020 draft as punishment for alleged sign-stealing during the 2018 regular season.

"If they went to court with that, it would get thrown out. There was nothing there," Martinez told Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe on Wednesday. "The judge would laugh."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the April 22 announcement the actions were "more limited in scope and impact" than the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme in 2017, but he also suspended Red Sox video replay system operator J.T. Watkins for the entire 2020 season, including the playoffs.

"That pissed me off. It wasn't right," Martinez said. "They just ruined this guy's career with no evidence."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Best Parts of MLB in the 90's

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Best Parts of MLB in the 90's

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Re-Drafting the 2010 MLB Draft 📝

    We re-do one of the most loaded drafts ever featuring Yelich, Harper and more 📲

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Re-Drafting the 2010 MLB Draft 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Best MLB Feuds of the Last 20 Years 😡

    @ZachRymer ranks the best individual rivalries since 2000

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Best MLB Feuds of the Last 20 Years 😡

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every MLB 20-Strikeout Game ✍️

    From Roger Clemens to Randy Johnson, we examine which 20-K performance is the best

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Ranking Every MLB 20-Strikeout Game ✍️

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report