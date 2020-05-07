J.D. Martinez Rips MLB's Punishment of Red Sox: 'There Was Nothing There'

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez ripped MLB's decision to take away the club's second-round pick in the 2020 draft as punishment for alleged sign-stealing during the 2018 regular season.

"If they went to court with that, it would get thrown out. There was nothing there," Martinez told Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe on Wednesday. "The judge would laugh."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in the April 22 announcement the actions were "more limited in scope and impact" than the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme in 2017, but he also suspended Red Sox video replay system operator J.T. Watkins for the entire 2020 season, including the playoffs.

"That pissed me off. It wasn't right," Martinez said. "They just ruined this guy's career with no evidence."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.