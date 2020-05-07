Anonymous NBA Scout: Jonathan Isaac's Scoring, Shooting 'Is Problematic'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 01: Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Now in his third NBA season, Jonathan Isaac has taken a step forward for the Orlando Magic even though questions about his ceiling remain.  

Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins, one anonymous NBA scout believes one of the biggest problems for Isaac remains his offensive capabilities:

"His scoring and shooting still is problematic. He's not a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 (option on offense), and that's what they drafted him to be at sixth in the draft. He's another guy who was somewhat over-drafted. He's young and all that, but to me, you've got to have a scoring and shooting component."

      

