Anonymous NBA Scout: Jonathan Isaac's Scoring, Shooting 'Is Problematic'

Now in his third NBA season, Jonathan Isaac has taken a step forward for the Orlando Magic even though questions about his ceiling remain.

Per The Athletic's Josh Robbins, one anonymous NBA scout believes one of the biggest problems for Isaac remains his offensive capabilities:

"His scoring and shooting still is problematic. He's not a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 (option on offense), and that's what they drafted him to be at sixth in the draft. He's another guy who was somewhat over-drafted. He's young and all that, but to me, you've got to have a scoring and shooting component."

