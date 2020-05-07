NHL's Brendan Leipsic Apologizes for Offensive Remarks, Friend's IG 'Was Hacked'

Al Drago/Associated Press

Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic apologized for "inappropriate and offensive" comments made in a group chat that were posted on social media Tuesday.

Leipsic confirmed the messages, which he said were leaked after his friend's Instagram account was hacked, were made as part of "private conversations:"

The NHL released a statement saying it will "address the inexcusable conduct" by Leipsic and Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald, who was also involved in the group chat:

"We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will handle this matter internally," a Capitals spokesperson said in a statement to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Leipsic made 61 appearances for the Caps before the 2019-20 season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He was contacted by Washington general manager Brian MacLellan by phone Wednesday and they'll meet again in person when the team gets back together, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

The 25-year-old Canadian previously spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings. He was selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2012 draft.