Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make Their 2020 RosterMay 8, 2020
Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make Their 2020 Roster
When the NFL draft ends, the acquisition of rookie talent does not. Teams have been busy scooping up undrafted free agents ever since the bottom of Round 7 on April 25, and this second wave shouldn't be overlooked.
Every year, undrafted free agents make NFL rosters due to factors like player potential, proven production, team needs and scheme fit. Sometimes, they even emerge as Pro Bowl players, as Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay did two years ago.
After all, it's not how a player gets to the NFL that matters, but what a player does once he arrives.
Here, we'll examine one undrafted rookie who has a good chance of making each team's final 53-man roster and having an early impact.
Arizona Cardinals: Zane Lewis, CB, Air Force
Last season, the Arizona Cardinals finished 31st in passing yards allowed (281.9 per game). If they hope to limit the pressure on second-year quarterback Kyler Murry, that is an area in which they need to improve. Asking Murray to win a shootout every week isn't exactly fair.
Undrafted Air Force product Zane Lewis can potentially help bolster the Cardinals defense in passing situations. Though not a particularly physical corner, he can be an asset in sub-packages.
"He's suited for zone or man coverage and has the top-end speed to run with vertical routes. He's below average in run support and needs to improve his overall tackling," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
The 6'1", 190-pound Lewis should have a good chance to provide back-end depth at corner while being a special-teams contributor in Year 1.
Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Hall, CB, Wyoming
The Atlanta Falcons weren't as bad as Arizona when it came to defending the pass last season. However, they still ranked 22nd in yards allowed and then parted with No. 1 cornerback Desmond Trufant in the offseason.
While the Falcons did draft A.J. Terrell in the first round, there is room for additional depth at cornerback.
That is why Wyoming's Tyler Hall has an excellent chance of making the final 53. The 5'10", 190-pound defender will likely be a slot corner at the next level, but he should also provide value on special teams.
Hall possesses home-run-hitting ability with the ball in his hands, as evidenced by a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas State last season.
Baltimore Ravens: Chauncey Rivers, Edge, Mississippi State
The Baltimore Ravens were 14-2 in 2019, and they rarely played from behind. Yet they only managed to produce 37 sacks as a team, which is why improving the pass rush has been an offseason priority.
The Ravens traded for Calais Campbell and drafted pressure-creating defensive tackle Justin Madubuike in the third round. There is still room for additional pass-rushing help, though, which is why Mississippi State's Chauncey Rivers can make Baltimore's championship-caliber roster.
The 6'2", 262-pound Rivers racked up 5.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss in 2019, and he had 15.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. As a rotational rusher from the linebacker position, Rivers can have an early impact in Baltimore.
He was given a fifth-round grade by Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller.
Buffalo Bills: Antonio Williams, RB, North Carolina
The Buffalo Bills have a budding star in second-year running back Devin Singletary. In a run-heavy offense, however, there is room for multiple backs, which is why North Carolina's Antonio Williams has a chance to make the roster despite the presence of Singletary, T.J. Yeldon and rookie third-rounder Zack Moss.
The 5'11", 215-pound Williams offers a bit of home-run-hitting ability, which he showed with his 6.7 yards-per-carry average in 2019. He can provide value as a third or fourth back and as a special-teams ace and possible returner.
Williams could potentially push Yeldon off the roster due to his special-teams value. Yeldon is set to carry a cap hit of $1.9 million, but only $250,000 of that is in dead money.
Carolina Panthers: Giovanni Ricci, TE, Western Michigan
Everyone knows the Carolina Panthers parted with quarterback Cam Newton this offseason. The departure of longtime tight end Greg Olsen might have gone a bit more unnoticed by casual fans, however.
Nevertheless, it leaves Carolina with a major hole on offense.
Ian Thomas showed potential as a pass-catching tight end in 2018, but he caught just 16 balls last season. Former Western Michigan tight end Giovanni Ricci should be able to push him for playing time.
The 6'3", 240-pound Ricci is a converted wide receiver who projects as a move tight end at the next level. His receiving skills were on full display in 2019 as he caught 51 passes for 642 yards and eight touchdowns.
While Ricci doesn't offer much as an in-line blocker, he could have an immediate impact as another target for new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Chicago Bears: Dieter Eiselen, OG, Yale
Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long retired this offseason, but the Bears lacked continuity on the offensive interior even before that.
Chicago experimented with moving Cody Whitehair from center to guard last season but moved him back. The Bears added Germain Ifedi in free agency, but he is not a long-term answer. There's a reason why the Seattle Seahawks dumped the 2016 first-round pick after just four seasons. Last season, he was responsible for 13 penalties and six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Bears also didn't add an offensive lineman in the draft until they took Colorado's Arlington Hambright in Round 7.
That's why former Yale guard Dieter Eiselen has a shot at sticking as a backup and developmental interior lineman in Chicago. An AP All-American, Eiselen may eventually push himself into the starting role vacated by Long.
Cincinnati Bengals: Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida
The Cincinnati Bengals made former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. Now they need to focus on surrounding him with the best talent possible. A pass-catching tight end should be part of that supporting cast, yet their options at the position are limited.
Tyler Eifert departed in free agency, and 2019 second-round pick Drew Sample was an afterthought in the passing game as a rookie—he finished with five receptions. C.J. Uzomah has had flashes of brilliance, but he is not an elite tight end who can carry the position alone.
That's where former South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox enters the equation. The 6'3", 247-pound pass-catcher can be a valuable weapon as a blocker and an intermediate-level target.
Wilcox had 71 receptions over the past two seasons for the Bulls.
Cleveland Browns: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
Despite having 2018 first-rounder Denzel Ward and 2019 second-rounder Greedy Williams at cornerback, the Cleveland Browns struggled to consistently defend the pass last season. They finished seventh in yards allowed, but they also surrendered 25 passing touchdowns.
Depth at cornerback is needed, and former Oklahoma State standout A.J. Green could help provide it. Green is a big (6'1", 202 lbs) and physical pass-defender who could potentially thrive in coordinator Joe Woods' defense.
As defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers, Woods relied heavily on zone coverages, and a zone-based scheme is ideal for the physical but slower Green (4.62-second 40-yard dash).
Last season, Green logged five pass breakups, an interception and 39 solo tackles.
Dallas Cowboys: Garrett Marino, DL, Alabama-Birmingham
The Dallas Cowboys got big-time contributions from defensive end Robert Quinn in 2019. The trade acquisition finished the year with 34 tackles, 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He then left for Chicago in free agency.
UAB defensive lineman Garrett Marino could fill a rotational role in an effort to replace Quinn's production. A bit of a hybrid tackle-end prospect, he has shown the ability to penetrate the backfield on a relatively consistent basis. In 2019, he racked up 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.
Dallas drafted former Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and Utah edge-rusher Bradlee Anae, so Marino will have to flash in camp to earn a role. His ability to pressure opposing passers, however, should allow him to stick.
Denver Broncos: Essang Bassey, CB, Wake Forest
The Denver Broncos ranked a respectable 11th in passing yards allowed last season. They also traded for cornerback A.J. Bouye and drafted Iowa corner Michael Ojemudia. However, Denver also lost longtime standout Chris Harris Jr. in free agency, and it never hurts to have depth in the secondary.
That's why Wake Forest product Essang Bassey should have a chance to stick as an undrafted rookie. The 5'9", 191-pound pass-defender has legitimate 4.46 speed and is a willing tackler—he had 60 tackles in 2019 alone.
A three-year starter for the Demon Deacons, Bassey has plenty of playing experience and should push for a role in nickel and dime packages, most likely playing in the slot. His physicality and quickness also make him a prime special-teams candidate.
Detroit Lions: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
The Detroit Lions don't quite know what they have in second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson. Injuries limited him to 12 games and 367 receiving yards as a rookie.
What the Lions do know is that they have an expensive second option in tight end Jesse James. Signed to a four-year, $22.6 million deal last offseason, James went on to catch just 16 passes. If former Washington tight end Hunter Bryant can eventually replace him, the Lions need to make that happen.
Bryant has the potential to be a far more impactful receiver than James. He caught 52 balls for 825 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, and he clocked a 4.74-second 40 at the scouting combine.
If Bryant emerges as a reliable No. 2 tight end, the Lions could then part with James next offseason. He has two years remaining on his contract, but only about $4.3 million of that is in dead money.
Green Bay Packers: Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
The Green Bay Packers definitely did not draft with helping quarterback Aaron Rodgers in mind. Not only did they select his eventual replacement in Jordan Love, but they also failed to add weapons he could utilize this season.
The Packers did, however, add former Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart after the draft.
Stewart is a big-bodied receiver (6'0", 212 lbs) who could potentially crack the rotation as a physical possession man on the perimeter. His size and physicality could earn him playing time as a downfield blocker if head coach Matt LaFleur is indeed looking to switch to more of a run-based offense in 2020.
Steward caught 49 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
Houston Texans: Jan Johnson, LB, Penn State
The Houston Texans were a playoff team in 2019, but a lackluster defense prevented them from being a legitimate title contender. They ranked just 29th against the pass and 25th against the run.
Former Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson has the potential to help improve both areas on the defense while also contributing on special teams.
Last season, Johnson racked up 62 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also added a sack. The 6'2", 231-pound linebacker could stick as a backup and situational player in Houston's 3-4 base scheme.
Indianapolis Colts: DeMichael Harris, WR, Southern Miss
The Indianapolis Colts have themselves a new starting quarterback for 2020 in Philip Rivers. While Rivers isn't the long-term answer, he should give them a chance to make the playoffs this season—provided he has adequate offensive support.
In terms of proven pass-catchers, the Colts' depth chart is lacking after standout T.Y. Hilton. Rookie second-round selection Michael Pittman Jr. could instantly become the team's No. 2 target, but there's room for additional depth at the wideout spot.
That gives former Southern Miss star DeMichael Harris a good chance of making the final roster. A multifaceted weapon, he can contribute as a receiver, a runner and a returner.
In 2019, Harris produced 541 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards, 282 kick-return yards and nine total touchdowns. Even if he doesn't crack the offensive lineup, he should stick as a special teamer and a depth player at multiple positions.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Tavien Feaster, RB, South Carolina
After having discussions about trading running back Leonard Fournette, the Jacksonville Jaguars appear ready to move forward with him as the team's 2020 starter.
"I think the mindset is that we're going to go forward with Leonard on the team," general manager Dave Caldwell said on the Pro Football Talk PM podcast (h/t ESPN's Michael DiRocco).
There's still a strong chance, however, that Fournette is not on the roster beyond the 2020 season. Therefore, the Jaguars should be in the process of auditioning potential replacements. Former South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster should get a long look in camp and during the regular season.
Listed at 5'11" and 221 pounds, Feaster is a big, physical back who transferred from Clemson this past offseason. He went on to rush for 672 yards and 5.4 yards per carry.
With little proven depth beyond Fournette, Feaster could conceivably carve out a role early.
Kansas City Chiefs: Darryl Williams, C, Mississippi State
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs don't have many glaring needs on their roster. However, they could soon need a new center as 2019 starter Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his contract.
Reiter has only been a full-time starter for one season, and he was responsible for eight penalties and two sacks allowed in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Undrafted Mississippi State product Darryl Williams might be able to push him for playing time this season.
Even if Reiter hangs onto the starting job for 2020, Williams should get an opportunity to be his long-term replacement. He has experience at both center and guard, so he should be able to stick as a multi-positional reserve if nothing else.
Williams was the 16th-ranked interior lineman on Miller's predraft big board.
Las Vegas Raiders: Javin White, LB, UNLV
Linebacker-safety hybrid Javin White almost seemed destined to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Like the team, he originated in Oakland before taking his talents to Las Vegas to play for the UNLV Rebels. The former wide receiver and converted safety drew plenty of interest from the Raiders, too.
"The Raiders were blowing me up throughout the draft," White told FOX5 Las Vegas. "I felt like they were really on me the whole time."
As a former wideout and defensive back, White has the coverage instincts and ball skills to be a difference-maker at the second level. That's something the Raiders have clearly been looking for and why they signed linebacker Cory Littleton in free agency.
Expect White, who had three interceptions last season, to find an early home as a situational linebacker or safety on passing downs.
Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Roberts, OT, Florida State
At some point, the Los Angeles Chargers are going to turn the offense over to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Whether or not that happens this season, they could afford to bolster their tackle depth chart.
After trading away Russell Okung to acquire Trai Turner, Los Angeles was left with a void at left tackle. Free-agent addition Bryan Bulaga may kick over to the left side to fill it, but that would then leave the Chargers with question marks on the right side.
Right tackle Sam Tevi was responsible for four penalties and eight sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.
While former Florida State offensive tackle Ryan Roberts may not be a day-one starter, he deserves a long look as a developmental player. A transfer from Northern Illinois, Roberts was an anchor for the Seminoles' line in 2019. With time, he could become one for the Chargers, as well.
Roberts could find himself in competition with Tevi and Trey Pipkins III early.
Los Angeles Rams: Jonah Williams, Edge, Weber State
The Los Angeles Rams lost edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency this offseason, meaning 11.5 sacks of 2019 production is now gone. While they did add former Alabama pass-rusher Terrell Lewis in the draft, there is certainly room for more pass-rushing talent on the roster.
Weber State's Jonah Williams can be part of that talent.
The small-school product has big-time potential, which he flashed at his private pro day workout. The 6'5", 275-pound defender ran a 4.67-second 40, produced 30 reps of the 225-pound bench press and posted a 4.14-second short shuttle, according to agent Evan Brennen.
A STATS FCS All-American and Big Sky Defensive MVP, Williams dominated a lower level of college competition. He can at least provide valuable depth for the Rams.
Miami Dolphins: Benito Jones, DT, Mississippi
With players like Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and rookie second-rounder Raekwon Davis on the roster, the Miami Dolphins are in the process of building a formidable defensive front. Undrafted Mississippi product Benito Jones could find himself a part of it.
Jone, who amassed 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss in 2019, was expected to have his name called over draft weekend. A disruptive interior defender, he could quickly become an asset in Miami's defensive rotation.
"He possesses average power at the point of attack but can really be disruptive when he's actively attacking the gaps," Zierlein wrote of Jones while giving him a fifth-round projection.
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores brought his rotation-heavy defensive scheme over from the New England Patriots, and he'll likely find an early role for Jones.
Minnesota Vikings: Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida
Like Jones, former Central Florida cornerback Nevelle Clarke could easily have been plucked over draft weekend. He possesses a tremendous combination of size (6'1", 190 lbs) and ball skills—he had 11 passes defended and two picks last season.
Based on traits alone, Clarke would have a good chance to make an NFL roster as a rookie. Landing with the Minnesota Vikings only helps his cause as they experienced a cornerback exodus of sorts this offseason.
The Vikings parted with Xavier Rhodes and lost Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes in free agency. While Minnesota did draft three corners last month—including first-rounder Jeff Gladney—Clarke will have a chance to carve out a role in the rebuilt secondary.
New England Patriots: Will Hastings, WR, Auburn
Regardless of whether the New England Patriots truly believe that Jarrett Stidham is their quarterback of the future, they need to upgrade their receiving corps. A lack of weapons may have been one of the issues leading to Tom Brady's offseason exit. It was certainly one of the reasons New England was handed an early playoff exit.
Perhaps the team's most consistent weapon, wideout Julian Edelman is nearing 34 years old.
Enter former Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings.
Though the 5'10", 174-pound pass-catcher didn't have overwhelming numbers in 2019—he had just 19 receptions for 222 yards—his shiftiness as a slot receiver stood out. A quick receiver who separates with sudden moves and precise cuts, he's a perfect fit for Josh McDaniel's offense. He also has prior chemistry with Stidham.
"I think you look at fit, and I think it's one of those common-sense fits," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, per Tom Green of AL.com.
New Orleans Saints: Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
The New Orleans Saints signed wideout Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and drafted former Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in Round 3. Therefore a receiver-tight end hybrid like Oregon's Juwan Johnson may not seem like a prime candidate to make the roster.
However, Johnson actually makes a lot of sense as a potential mismatch in Sean Payton's offense.
Johnson played wideout at Oregon, but at 6'4" and 230 pounds, he has the size and speed (4.58-second 40) to be a dangerous move tight end at the next level.
While Trautman is likely first in line to be New Orleans' next starting tight end, there is room for a mismatch like Johnson on the roster. Current starter Jared Cook is in the final year of his contract, and the Saints may look to go younger at several positions once 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees finally retires.
Johnson could develop as a tight end while providing receiver depth behind Sanders and Michael Thomas.
New York Giants: Oluwole Betiku, Edge, Illinois
Last season, the New York Giants defense produced just 36 sacks. Of those, 10 came from Markus Golden, who remains unsigned, though the Giants did use the rare unrestricted free agent tender on him. In the draft, New York didn't take an edge-defender until it grabbed Minnesota's Carter Coughlin in Round 7.
That's where former Illinois defensive end Oluwole Betiku comes in. Though he wasn't drafted, he still has some intriguing upside.
Betiku came to the U.S. from Nigeria during high school and earned a spot with the USC Trojans within two years. However, he eventually transferred to Illinois, where he racked up 9.0 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss in 2019.
A relatively raw prospect, the 6'3", 250-pound defender has the physical potential to become a real gem for the Giants once he gains some seasoning.
New York Jets: Bryce Huff, Edge, Memphis
Like the Giants, the cross-town New York Jets struggled to get to the quarterback in 2019. They produced just 35 sacks, with 6.5 of them coming from safety Jamal Adams. New York's big addition to the pass rush before the end of the draft was rookie third-round pick Jabari Zuniga.
However, adding Memphis' Bryce Huff as a free agent gives the Jets a pair of developmental rookie prospects to carry into 2020. Given his physical upside, the 6'3", 255-pound Huff could emerge as a real difference-maker in Gregg Williams' aggressive defense.
"Huff's burst, agility and short-area athleticism are translatable athletic traits as a 3-4 outside linebacker with quality upside, if his skill level can catch up," Zierlein wrote of Huff.
While he learns the nuances of rushing the passer at the pro level, Huff should provide the Jets with some always-valuable special-teams depth.
Philadelphia Eagles: Grayland Arnold, CB, Baylor
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay this offseason, which should help improve their 19th-ranked pass defense substantially. However, that doesn't mean the Eagles can pass up additional depth in the secondary, and former Baylor corner Grayland Arnold will have a chance to be part of that depth.
Arnold is on the smaller side at 5'9" and 186 pounds, but he makes up for his size with his ability to make plays on the football.
"Instinctive nickel cornerback prospect with above-average field awareness and ball skills to track it and flip the field," Zierlein wrote of Arnold.
Philadelphia did draft former Clemson corner K'Von Wallace in the fourth round, so Arnold will have some rookie competition. However, his value as a punt returner—he had 12 returns for 149 yards and a touchdown last season—should allow him to land a roster spot.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Christian Montano, IOL, Tulane
Tulane isn't exactly known as a pro football factory. However, former starting center Christian Montano has a legitimate shot at making the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster as an undrafted rookie.
The 6'3", 316-pound Montano was named Walter Camp's Connecticut Player of the Year in 2019. He transferred to Tulane after graduating from Brown University. At Brown, he was twice named to the second-team All-Ivy squad.
The Steelers need depth along the interior of their offensive line, which is why they also added former Louisiana interior lineman Kevin Dotson during the draft. Longtime starting guard Ramon Foster retired in the offseason. Center Maurkice Pouncey will turn 31 in July and has just two years remaining on his contract.
Pittsburgh should be willing to exhaust all options when it comes to replacing Foster, meaning Montano should even have a chance to earn playing time as a rookie.
San Francisco 49ers: Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
If we've learned anything about San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, it's that he loves running backs. He likes having a collection of them at his disposal, which is why former Washington back Salvon Ahmed should have a shot at making the final roster.
Yes, the 49ers already have Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon in their backfield. However, injuries have prevented McKinnon from seeing the field in San Francisco, and the 49ers recently traded away Matt Breida, who had 123 carries and 623 yards in 2019.
Ahmed has the potential to fill the role vacated by Breida. The 5'11", 197-pounder amassed 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns on 188 carries last season while adding 16 receptions for another 84 yards.
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Miller, S, Bayor
The Seattle Seahawks don't have a dire need at safety as the tandem of Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs is more than serviceable. However, it's always nice to have depth, and McDougald is in the final year of his contract.
Don't be surprised if former Baylor safety Chris Miller gets a long look as a rotational box safety who could eventually help replace Diggs.
A chiseled 5'11", 190-pound defender, Miller has both quickness (4.61-second 40) and a tackler's mentality. He had 76 tackles in 2019 alone.
His traits could allow him to provide depth at both safety and cornerback early, and he should be an asset in run support.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Divinity, Edge, LSU
As you may have heard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added quarterback Tom Brady in free agency.
While supporting him with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was a goal on draft weekend, Tampa is also looking to pair him with a playoff-caliber defense. In fact, building the defense was a priority even before adding Brady.
"I don't care who's my quarterback. We've gotta have a defense," head coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
Former LSU linebacker and edge-rusher Michael Divinity can help Tampa's defense. He only appeared in five games this past season due to injury and a violation of team rules, but he was a true defensive standout in 2018. He finished that campaign with 54 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown.
Tennessee Titans: Kobe Smith, DT, South Carolina
Former South Carolina defensive tackle Kobe Smith could find a home in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans could use depth at the position after trading away Jurrell Casey and then not adding to the defensive line in the draft aside from fifth-rounder Larrell Murchison.
While Smith isn't the penetrator Casey was, he is an imposing 6'2", 300-pound run-stuffer who can help provide depth on early downs. He has the size and strength needed to take on multiple blockers and to allow open lanes to the ball-carrier.
However, Smith is also capable of making plays on his own. He amassed 28 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He had 67 tackles over the past two seasons combined.
Washington Redskins: Johnathon Johnson, WR, Missouri
Barring a late addition, the Washington Redskins are going to run with a young quarterback in 2020, whether 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins or offseason acquisition Kyle Allen.
Allen has a legitimate shot at the job because he played under new head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. But regardless of which signal-caller is under center, Washington needs to support him with an improved passing attack.
There was virtually no reliable talent behind rookie sensation Terry McLaurin last season. Kelvin Harmon was the next most productive receiver with just 365 yards.
Former Missouri wideout Johnathon Johnson will have a shot at cracking the final 53 due to the lack of proven talent. Though he only appeared in eight games this past season, he had a strong 2018 campaign with 59 receptions, 737 yards and five touchdowns.
Johnson racked up 2,190 yards in his four seasons with the Tigers.
Contract information via Spotrac. Undrafted signings according to NFL.com.