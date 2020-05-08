Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make Their 2020 Roster

0 of 32

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

When the NFL draft ends, the acquisition of rookie talent does not. Teams have been busy scooping up undrafted free agents ever since the bottom of Round 7 on April 25, and this second wave shouldn't be overlooked.

Every year, undrafted free agents make NFL rosters due to factors like player potential, proven production, team needs and scheme fit. Sometimes, they even emerge as Pro Bowl players, as Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay did two years ago.

After all, it's not how a player gets to the NFL that matters, but what a player does once he arrives.

Here, we'll examine one undrafted rookie who has a good chance of making each team's final 53-man roster and having an early impact.