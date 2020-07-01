Packers News: Jordan Love Agrees to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they have agreed to a deal with first-round draft pick Jordan Love.

The four-year deal will also come with a team option for his fifth season in 2024. Per Spotrac, the deal should be worth $12.4 million over the next four seasons, plus a $6.5 million signing bonus.

Green Bay made one of the more surprising moves in the 2020 NFL draft when it selected Love with the No. 26 overall pick.

Not only does the team have a two-time MVP at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, the 36-year-old remains productive after leading the team to a 13-3 record in 2019. He earned his eighth career Pro Bowl selection last year after totaling 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Considering Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, he likely isn't leaving any time soon.

However, general manager Brian Gutekunst said drafting Love was a "long-term decision," via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

"Right now I think he just needs to come in and learn and try to become the best quarterback he can be," Gutekunst added. "We did draft him in the first round, so we like a lot about him. We think he has a very good upside to become a starter in the National Football League."

Love has an impressive skill set with a strong arm and athleticism in a 6'4", 224-pound frame.

Though he struggled in 2019 with 17 interceptions, his upside was on display throughout his sophomore season with 3,567 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If the Packers are patient, Love has a chance to be a productive NFL player in the future.