Report: Adam Silver, NBPA's Michele Roberts to Hold Call for Players on May 8

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts reportedly will hold a call involving the league's players Friday, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The May 8 date is notable because it is the day the league said it would allow teams in states with more lenient stay-at-home orders in place to open practice facilities. The NBA sent a memo to teams on April 27 saying such reopenings can happen, although only four players can work out together at a time and coaches will not be allowed to participate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.