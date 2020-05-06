Report: Adam Silver, NBPA's Michele Roberts to Hold Call for Players on May 8

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts reportedly will hold a call involving the league's players Friday, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The May 8 date is notable because it is the day the league said it would allow teams in states with more lenient stay-at-home orders in place to open practice facilities. The NBA sent a memo to teams on April 27 saying such reopenings can happen, although only four players can work out together at a time and coaches will not be allowed to participate. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

